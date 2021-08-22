New York Mets
J.D. Davis homers, drives in four | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
J.D. Davis showcases his bat against the Dodgers, belting a two-run homer, grounding an RBI single and drawing a bases-loaded walk
It's Only Fair
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m
I’ve picked on J.D. Davis a lot over the last few days. Deserved? Maybe. But it’s only fair to focus on what J. Dingers did right on Sunday. So bear with me, because I’m going bac…
It’s Only Fair
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 16m
I’ve picked on J.D. Davis a lot over the last few days. Deserved? Maybe. But it’s only fair to focus on what J. Dingers did right on Sunday. So bear with me, because I’m going back to the pitch maps. We’ll start with J.D.’s at-bat in the first. It...
CG: NYM@LAD - 8/22/21 | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 16m
Condensed Game: J.D. Davis belted a homer and drove in four to back Marcus Stroman's strong six-inning start, leading the Mets to a 7-2 win
Mets’ Marcus Stroman shuts down another elite team
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 21m
One person should be free of blame for the Mets' collapse. They could not have asked for any more out of Marcus Stroman this year.
Mets vs Dodgers: Javier Báez on his return, playing with Lindor soon | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
New York Mets IF Javier Báez explains how nice it was to get a win in his first game back from the IL and how excited he is for his buddy Francisco Lindor to...
Javier Baez sparks Mets' win to salvage series against Dodgers | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
LOS ANGELES — If the Mets are going to save their season, Sunday brought a blueprint for how: timely hitting, aggressive baserunning and their usual good pitching — plus a spark from Javier Baez and o
Báez returns, Mets snap Dodgers' 9-game win streak, 7-2
by: AP — USA Today 1h
The New York Mets snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory
Javier Baez, Mets take one from Dodgers, 7-2 - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets could not afford to leave Los Angeles without a win.
