New York Mets

Báez on his return from IL | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 17m

Javier Báez talks about his return from the IL and how he worked to get back to game speed for the Mets

Metstradamus
It's Only Fair

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 12m

I’ve picked on J.D. Davis a lot over the last few days. Deserved? Maybe. But it’s only fair to focus on what J. Dingers did right on Sunday. So bear with me, because I’m going bac…

Film Room
CG: NYM@LAD - 8/22/21 | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 17m

Condensed Game: J.D. Davis belted a homer and drove in four to back Marcus Stroman's strong six-inning start, leading the Mets to a 7-2 win

New York Post
Mets’ Marcus Stroman shuts down another elite team

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 22m

One person should be free of blame for the Mets' collapse. They could not have asked for any more out of Marcus Stroman this year.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Dodgers: Javier Báez on his return, playing with Lindor soon | Mets Post Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

New York Mets IF Javier Báez explains how nice it was to get a win in his first game back from the IL and how excited he is for his buddy Francisco Lindor to...

Newsday
Javier Baez sparks Mets' win to salvage series against Dodgers | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

LOS ANGELES — If the Mets are going to save their season, Sunday brought a blueprint for how: timely hitting, aggressive baserunning and their usual good pitching — plus a spark from Javier Baez and o

USA Today
Báez returns, Mets snap Dodgers' 9-game win streak, 7-2

by: AP USA Today 1h

The New York Mets snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory

Daily News
Javier Baez, Mets take one from Dodgers, 7-2 - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 1h

The Mets could not afford to leave Los Angeles without a win.

