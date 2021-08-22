New York Mets
Baez Returns With Bang, Mets Salvage Finale Against Dodgers
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
Javier Báez stepped up to the plate for the first time in 12 days and promptly smacked an RBI double off the Dodger Stadium wall.
It's Only Fair
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
I’ve picked on J.D. Davis a lot over the last few days. Deserved? Maybe. But it’s only fair to focus on what J. Dingers did right on Sunday. So bear with me, because I’m going bac…
CG: NYM@LAD - 8/22/21 | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Condensed Game: J.D. Davis belted a homer and drove in four to back Marcus Stroman's strong six-inning start, leading the Mets to a 7-2 win
Mets’ Marcus Stroman shuts down another elite team
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2h
One person should be free of blame for the Mets' collapse. They could not have asked for any more out of Marcus Stroman this year.
Mets vs Dodgers: Javier Báez on his return, playing with Lindor soon | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
New York Mets IF Javier Báez explains how nice it was to get a win in his first game back from the IL and how excited he is for his buddy Francisco Lindor to...
Javier Baez sparks Mets' win to salvage series against Dodgers | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
LOS ANGELES — If the Mets are going to save their season, Sunday brought a blueprint for how: timely hitting, aggressive baserunning and their usual good pitching — plus a spark from Javier Baez and o
Báez returns, Mets snap Dodgers' 9-game win streak, 7-2
by: AP — USA Today 3h
The New York Mets snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory
