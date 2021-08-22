Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS New York
Baez Returns With Bang, Mets Salvage Finale Against Dodgers

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

Javier Báez stepped up to the plate for the first time in 12 days and promptly smacked an RBI double off the Dodger Stadium wall.

Metstradamus
It's Only Fair

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

I’ve picked on J.D. Davis a lot over the last few days. Deserved? Maybe. But it’s only fair to focus on what J. Dingers did right on Sunday. So bear with me, because I’m going bac…

Sports Media 101
Film Room
CG: NYM@LAD - 8/22/21 | 08/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Condensed Game: J.D. Davis belted a homer and drove in four to back Marcus Stroman's strong six-inning start, leading the Mets to a 7-2 win

New York Post
Mets’ Marcus Stroman shuts down another elite team

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2h

One person should be free of blame for the Mets' collapse. They could not have asked for any more out of Marcus Stroman this year.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Dodgers: Javier Báez on his return, playing with Lindor soon | Mets Post Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

New York Mets IF Javier Báez explains how nice it was to get a win in his first game back from the IL and how excited he is for his buddy Francisco Lindor to...

Newsday
Javier Baez sparks Mets' win to salvage series against Dodgers | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

LOS ANGELES — If the Mets are going to save their season, Sunday brought a blueprint for how: timely hitting, aggressive baserunning and their usual good pitching — plus a spark from Javier Baez and o

USA Today
Báez returns, Mets snap Dodgers' 9-game win streak, 7-2

by: AP USA Today 3h

The New York Mets snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory

