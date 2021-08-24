Wish I would have started this earlier in my career. Young athletes get on this wave in order to tap into your true potential! 🗣

Marcus Stroman Mental coach in town for a few days. Love that I’ve committed to this part of my growth. Routinely check-in with him a few hours before every start to clear my mind. Also, make sure to talk for an hour weekly. Nothing better than in-person sessions. Mind maintenance is essential!