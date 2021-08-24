New York Mets
Mets Deal For Javier Baez Looks Like A Massive Mistake
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 2h
The New York Mets rolled the dice on Javier Baez at the trade deadline, and it's looking like that was a big mistake.
Francisco Lindor returning to Mets lineup in ‘huge’ boost
The sliding Mets returned to Citi Field on Tuesday and were set to get a big boost with Lindor's return to the lineup, activating the shortstop before their game against the Giants.
Francisco Lindor To Be Activated From IL for Tuesday’s Game
While speaking with the media prior to Tuesday night’s series-opening matchup with the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas announced that star shortstop Francisc
Mets' Lindor to play for 1st time in five weeks
After missing five weeks with a right oblique strain, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is back in the lineup Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants. The Mets have lost two of 10.
Francisco Lindor activated from IL, in Mets lineup vs Giants
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will be activated from the injured list and in the lineup after missing five weeks...
Lindor starting vs. Giants after 35-game absence
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will be activated from the injured list and be a part of the team's starting lineup against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, manager Luis Rojas announced, according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo.The...
Mets' Francisco Lindor to Return from Oblique Injury vs. Giants
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants . This will be his first time back since New York's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 16...
Francisco Lindor unifies dynamic duo alongside Javier Baez for Mets stretch run | amNewYork
The Mets' lineup returned to a more imposing form on Tuesday night ahead of another series with the San Francisco Giants when the team activated Francisco
Mets activate Francisco Lindor from IL
The Mets have activated Francisco Lindor from the injured list and will be in the starting lineup after he missed over a month with a strained oblique.
RT @JonHeyman: 10-game foreign substance suspension for Arizona pitcher Caleb SmithBlogger / Podcaster
-
I always expect them to play well. Even through injury, even through adversity. Its what good teams do. All teams are faced with these kinds of problems. For a while, that’s what they were doing. Hopefully they start doing that again right now.@michaelgbaron I expect them to play well now that they’re 6.5 back in typical Mets fashion but after this series.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Francisco Lindor (strained right oblique) is returning from the IL tonight. It'll be his first game since July 16.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I feel the Mets could have a very strong last 40+ games, finish with 85 wins and convince themselves they are a healthy deGrom and re-signing Baez away from being a division winning team #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Francisco Lindor activated from IL on Tuesday https://t.co/Kvo6zROjISBlog / Website
-
Like I said last week, at a minimum, lets hope that with the return of Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez, the #Mets are at least a little more fun, more exciting to watch. At a maximum, lets hope they can propell them back into the playoff race. Keep the faith. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
