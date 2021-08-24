Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
Megill Gets Tagged For Four Homers in Mets 8-0 Loss To Giants

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 29m

The New York Mets welcomed the combination of Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez for the first time, but the San Francisco Giants looked...

Film Room
Ronny Mauricio's three-run homer | 08/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

8/24/21: Mets No. 2 prospect Ronny Mauricio goes to the opposite field for a three-run homer, his 17th of the season for High-A Brooklyn

ESPN
Giants' Posey pulled with knee issue; day-to-day

by: Associated Press ESPN 5m

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey left Tuesday night's game against the Mets with left knee discomfort.

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Giants 8, Mets 0 (8/24/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 14m

Newsday
Cruz leads Rays past Phillies with bat and, yes, mitt | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 16m

(AP) -- Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the

SNY Mets

Mets vs Giants Highlights: Francisco Lindor returns but Giants wallop Megill to power past Mets

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 17m

Tylor Megill has been a bright spot for the Mets since his recall earlier this season but he was no match for the team with the best record in baseball on Tu...

Daily News
Giants hand Mets ninth loss in last 11 games - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Staff NY Daily News 18m

The Mets came in hot Tuesday night, riding a blistering one-game winning streak and having piled up two wins in their last 10.

MLB: Mets.com
Megill hurt by Giants' homer attack

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 19m

NEW YORK -- In another reality, Tylor Megill would be winding down his season, perhaps looking at a September shutdown as the Mets managed his workload with ample alternatives to replace him. Megill has long since proven his worth, stepping into a...

New York Post
Giants blank Mets to spoil Francisco Lindor’s return

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 22m

The Mets began the last leg of their 13-game gauntlet against the Dodgers and Giants on Tuesday night. It went just like much of the first 10 games.

Tweets

    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 27s
    Francisco Lindor: “We just got to go out there and battle. This is it. This is what we get paid for. We get paid to go out there and compete and give it our best. A month is not a lot of time. It’s time to go. It’s been time to go."
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 28s
    So close.
    David Lennon @DPLennon 2m
    “We don’t have a lot of time … It’s time to go. It’s been time to go. We’ve got to find a way.” — Francisco Lindor after #Mets drop to 14-24 since the All-Star break with Tuesday’s 8-0 loss to Giants. Trail Atlanta by 6.5 games with 37 games left.
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    "It's time to go. It's been time to go." Francisco Lindor says the Mets don't have a lot of time to turn things around this season:
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 6m
    The Mets got shut down by someone named Sammy Long tonight Here is @AlbaneseLaura with the story: https://t.co/6u0HF0i9Nk
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 9m
    The Mets have 37 games left. They are still struggling offensively. “It’s time to go,” Francisco Lindor said. “It’s been time to go."
