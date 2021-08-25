New York Mets
Francisco Lindor 'felt good' in his Mets return
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 29m
Shortstop Francisco Lindor says he ‘felt good’ in his return to the Mets lineup, and is taking things day by day as he settles back into action after missing more than a month.
🚨 New Header 🚨 Thoughts? #LGM @STR0, @Lindor12BCBlogger / Podcaster
Prepared to be spooked at Clover Park on Saturday because it’s Boo Bash! Players will be wearing custom jerseys that are being auctioned here: https://t.co/7C6XlytFCPMinors
RT @JustinCToscano: “Thirty-seven games, it’s time to go,” Francisco Lindor said. “It’s been time to go.” Updated story with his honest comments about the state of the Mets’ offense after another loss. https://t.co/N4pDbgSJ1CBeat Writer / Columnist
Incredible. And great celly, too, but the clip ends about a third of a second too soon.Hockey porn (🎥: @BC_WHockey) https://t.co/aPXr5QVx1dBeat Writer / Columnist
Yadier has now announced 2022 will be his final season. Hall of Fame lock #lastdanceWord is, at least for now, Cardinals legend Yadier Molina is viewing 2022 as his last dance after agreeing to new deal. If so, Molina, a sure-fire Hall of Famer, will have played all 19 years in S. Louis. Things can change, but the parties are expecting 2022 to be it. #lastdanceBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @christophclarey: This is the first time in nearly a QUARTER CENTURY that the US Open will be played without Serena Williams or Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. Last time none of three was in the draw was 1997 https://t.co/DEUPX8cZkbBeat Writer / Columnist
