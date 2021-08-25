Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Javier Baez’s brutal swing and miss goes viral

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 15m

Whiffing on a changeup is one thing. Whiffing on a changeup before the ball gets even remotely close to the plate is another. Mets second basemen Javier Baez was guilty of the latter during the...

Yardbarker
Giants All-Star catcher Buster Posey day-to-day with knee injury

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 3m

Posey is in the midst of a resurgent season, hitting .314/.408/.517 with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 84 games. He earned his first All-Star selection since 2018, his seventh overall.

WFAN
Francisco Lindor 'felt good' in his Mets return

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 29m

Shortstop Francisco Lindor says he ‘felt good’ in his return to the Mets lineup, and is taking things day by day as he settles back into action after missing more than a month.

Mack's Mets
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ Daytona Beach Tortugas - 8/25/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  The St. Lucie Mets are home at Clover Part, Port St. Lucie Florida to play the Low A Daytona Beach Tortugas.  Toda...

Elite Sports NY
Giants at Mets – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 1h

The Mets are now 0-1 in games with Lindor and Báez together.

Mets 360
Wednesday catch-all thread (8/25/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

Please use this thread throughout the week to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish. His assistant is Kevin Howard, who was hired to be the farm director.

New York Mets Videos

David Wright Spotted in Stands

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

8/21/21: Former Mets Captain, David Wright was spotted with his family in the stands watching a Mets game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.Check out http:/...

Sports Illustrated
Is This the Single-Worst Moment for an MLB Player This Season?: TRAINA THOUGHTS

by: Jimmy Traina Sports Illustrated 2h

You have to see how fooled the Mets' Javy Báez was by a changeup.

Tweets