Mets ace Jacob deGrom resumes throwing, working toward possible September return
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 4s
deGrom last faced opposing MLB batters on July 7 and is 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 15 starts this season.
Even With Lindor and Baez, Mets Offense Fails to Spark
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 45m
The New York Mets with Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez looked a lot like the Mets without Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez.Tuesday marked the first time the Mets were able to put the two best
Mack - Draft Thoughts: Andrew Healy, Emaarion Boyd, Gavin Weir, Cooper Hjerpe, Termarr Johnson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 59m
Mack - LHP Frank Mazzicato skyrocketed up the draft and looked, to me, to be the late minute surprise in the 2021 draft. Any idea on a...
Doc Gooden wanted ‘the stuff’ that killed Len Bias during depths of drug addiction
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 1h
The Mets star opens up about drug addiction in the new ESPN doc “Once Upon a Time in Queens.”
Andrew Giuliani for governor gets boos at Citi Field
by: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Fans were escorted out of Citi Field Tuesday night after they unfurled a sign boosting Andrew Giuliani for governor to boos and jeers from the crowds, according to a video posted by ScooterCasterNY.
MLB trade rumors and news: Jack Flaherty heads back to injured list
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 2h
Flaherty hit the IL with shoulder tightness and is questionable to return this season.
How the Braves Flipped the NL East Race
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 2h
Thanks to timely trades, better hitting, and a Mets collapse, Atlanta's gone from below .500 to on pace for a fourth straight division title.
MLB fans roasted Javy Baez over his outrageously embarrassing swing against the Giants
by: Andrew Joseph — USA Today: For The Win 2h
Just a *bit* early.
Tweets
No Francisco Lindor tonight for the Mets.Tonight's starting lineup. #LGM https://t.co/KJC7MvFV8QBeat Writer / Columnist
Tonight's starting lineup. #LGMOfficial Team Account
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Looks like Jacob deGrom received a clean enough MRI this morning to resume throwing for the first time since July. https://t.co/gU5xp1x8qrBeat Writer / Columnist
I’m not a fan leader I’m Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi. You want me to get my laser sword and convince Steve to get rid of the black or idiots to stop supporting Pete Alonso’s vulgarity? Leave me alone.@NYCsporty Real fan leaders don’t block fans. MetsPolice should be traded for better fans!Blogger / Podcaster
I really like D.J. thinking here. Let's be honest, don't want to treat these guys like "assets" etc but Mets need answers here going into offseason & my NON medical opinion it may not matter pitching again now or waiting until March. What happens can happen either way, no?I guess we’ll find out what clean enough means, but it would be silly to go into the offseason with no idea on his status for next year. So testing the elbow is important. I’d think deGrom would also want the peace of mind, one way or the other. https://t.co/hZS5S7ab8ZBeat Writer / Columnist
Showing up Rich Hill with that veloJacob deGrom: The Crafty Lefty. https://t.co/86lxsz4acdBeat Writer / Columnist
