New York Mets

Sports Media 101
8/25/21 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 19m

A return home did little to spark the New York Mets (60-64) last night. Even with Francisco Lindor back in the lineup for the first time since July 16, the Mets were shut out in an 8-0 loss by the San Francisco Giants (81-44), costing themselves a...

ESPN
DeGrom throws, Syndergaard set for rehab stint

by: Associated Press ESPN 10m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field on Wednesday after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness that has sidelined him since July 7, while Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A...

Film Room
Luis Rojas on deGrom's progress | 08/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 12m

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses Jacob deGrom being cleared to play catch after an encouraging MRI on his elbow

Newsday
Mets ace Jacob deGrom cleared to play catch after MRI on right elbow | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 13m

The Mets got good news from their beleaguered ace’s nagging injury Wednesday morning, as an MRI on Jacob deGrom’s right elbow showed enough improvement that he was cleared to play catch, Luis Rojas sa

The Cold Wire
Francisco Lindor May Be Returning Too Late For Mets

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 15m

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor missed more than a month with an oblique injury, but things are much worse than when he left.

Bleacher Report
Mets' Jacob deGrom to Ramp Up Rehab After MRI on Elbow Injury Looks 'Great'

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 16m

The New York Mets finally received good news on Jacob deGrom's forearm injury.&nbsp; Per MLB Network's <a...

Mets Merized
Noah Syndergaard Beginning Rehab Assignment Thursday

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 29m

Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehab assignment on Thursday with High-A Brooklyn. The plan is for him to throw one inning.The 28-year-old hasn't thrown for the Mets in two years since Tommy Joh

MLB: Mets.com
deGrom plays catch ... what's next for ace?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 29m

NEW YORK -- What was once a familiar sight at Citi Field became so again on Wednesday, when Jacob deGrom played catch for the first time since July. Dressed in shorts, workout tights and a sleeveless shirt, deGrom let loose only a few throws at what...

