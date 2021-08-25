New York Mets
Jacob deGrom plays catch after MRI results - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 1h
Jacob deGrom's MRI results were good enough to clear him for throwing.
Gameday: Game 2 - Syracuse Mets Vs. Rochester Red Wings - 8/25/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
The Syracuse Mets are home to play the Rochester Red Wings. It's game two...
Luis Rojas talks Baez, Mets offense on Carton & Roberts
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 24m
Luis Rojas saw Javy Baez’s now-viral swing in real time, and told Carton & Roberts on Wednesday that he knows Javy always takes A+ swings, and just likely didn’t recognize the pitch.
Giants All-Star Posey (knee) on bench vs. Mets
by: Associated Press — ESPN 26m
Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the Giants on Wednesday one night after leaving a game with left knee discomfort, while Brandon Crawford was set to play shortstop after experiencing lower back tightness.
DeGrom to ramp up after clean elbow MRI
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 31m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will try to pitch again in the majors this season after tests on his elbow came back clean Wednesday, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.DeGrom also threw a baseball Wednesday for the first time since being shut...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Giants, 8/25/21
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40m
Taijuan Walker and the Mets look to bounce back and even the series up after getting shellacked by San Francisco last night.
Positive Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard updates from Luis Rojas | Mets Pre Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 43m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas says that Jacob deGrom was cleared to begin throwing again on Wednesday afternoon and is moving in the right direction while...
MMO Game Thread: Giants vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 55m
Wednesday, August 25, 2021 • 7:10 PMCiti Field • Flushing, NYRHP Johnny Cueto (7-6 3.89) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-9, 3.86)SNY • MLBN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMAround 6 PM last n
Mets' Noah Syndergaard to begin rehab assignment on Thursday
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed ahead Wednesday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday.
Howie Rose is back in the lineup. Mets (Walker) vs. Giants (Cueto). First pitch at 7:10 pm ET. Radio on @wcbs880 and WQBU 92.7 FM in Spanish. TV on @snytv. Enjoy the ballgame.TV / Radio Network
RT @BKCyclones: A Brooklyn Bombzilla from Canarsie's own Jaylen Palmer. His first home run with the Cyclones gives Brooklyn a 1-0 edge in Game One of today's doubleheader. #amazinstartshere https://t.co/4gQR6vFCQwBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Francisco Lindor said after last night's game that he felt great but was unsure if the Mets would let him play two in a row, since he did not have a minor league rehab assignment. Looks like the answer was no.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Thursday is THORsday with Noah Syndergaard taking the mound for the Cyclones. Here's a look back at the last time he pitched in Brooklyn.Minors
RT @JosephLangan2: Jose Peroza in some physical pain here after fouling a ball off the top of his foot. Here’s the swing that just missed the guard. He limped off under his own power but was removed from the game. I’m sure an X-ray and MRI will follow. https://t.co/Wcqbmp3bFhBlogger / Podcaster
Beautiful evening for a ballgame. And, hopefully a win. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
