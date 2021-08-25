Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
"Fatigued" Francisco Lindor held out of Mets' starting lineup | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 59m

A day after his first game in a month, and his first since returning from the injured list with an oblique strain, Francisco Lindor was back on the bench under the advice of the Mets performance team,

New York Post
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard to begin rehab assignment in Brooklyn

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 22m

Noah Syndergaard is headed back out on a rehab assignment. 

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Game 2 - Brooklyn Cyclones Vs. Aberdeen IronBirds - 8/25/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 55m

  The Brooklyn Cyclones are home to take on the Aberdeen IronBirds.  It's ga...

NBC Sports
DeGrom resumes throwing, Syndergaard set for rehab stint

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

Mets ace Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field on Wednesday after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness.

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Johnny Cueto vs Taijuan Walker (8/25/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

WFAN
Luis Rojas talks Baez, Mets offense on Carton & Roberts

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Luis Rojas saw Javy Baez’s now-viral swing in real time, and told Carton & Roberts on Wednesday that he knows Javy always takes A+ swings, and just likely didn’t recognize the pitch.

ESPN
Giants All-Star Posey (knee) on bench vs. Mets

by: Associated Press ESPN 2h

Buster Posey was out of the lineup for the Giants on Wednesday one night after leaving a game with left knee discomfort, while Brandon Crawford was set to play shortstop after experiencing lower back tightness.

The Score
DeGrom to ramp up after clean elbow MRI

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 2h

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will try to pitch again in the majors this season after tests on his elbow came back clean Wednesday, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.DeGrom also threw a baseball Wednesday for the first time since being shut...

