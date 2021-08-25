Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets vs Giants Highlights: Pulling Taijuan Walker proved to be the difference as Mets lose 3-2 | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 48m

The decision by manager Luis Rojas to pull starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the 7th proved to be the difference after reliever Aaron Loup gave up to runs i...

Mets on Walker getting pulled | 08/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2m

Mets manager Luis Rojas and Taijuan Walker discuss the pitcher getting pulled in the 7th inning against the Giants

Mets fans let Luis Rojas hear it after decision to pull Taijuan Walker backfires in loss to Giants | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 5m

"Fi-re Ro-jas!" It took a while. Nearly five months. But all the frustration boiling over at Citi Field finally took aim at the Mets’ manager Wednesday night in the seventh inning. Just about every Me

Mets vs Giants: Taijuan Walker 'surprised' he was pulled in the 7th inning | Mets Post Game | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 23m

New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker says he was surprised that manager Luis Rojas pulled him in the 7th inning, but is already switching his focus to his ne...

Luis Rojas pitching change leads to Mets loss to Giants - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 31m

Mets fans held Luis Rojas personally responsible for their team’s 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Zack Godley's dominance leads Syracuse to DH split Wednesday

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 33m

  Zack Godley pitched six scoreless innings for Syracuse in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader (Rick Nelson). Press Release: Syracuse, NY ...

Mets Don’t Take Giants’ Gifts, Lose 3-2 to San Francisco

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 50m

The Mets and Giants continued their series on Wednesday night. As the series stood heading into Wednesday night’s matchup, the Giants led the series 1-0. It was Taijuan Walker on the mound for t

Syracuse Mets split doubleheader with Rochester Red Wings | WSYR

by: The Associated Press LOCALSYR 53m

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – Behind a dominant outing in game two from starting pitcher Zack Godley, the Syracuse Mets split Wednesday night’s doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings, s…

Giants turn 5 DPs, get Alonso with bags full to top Mets 3-2

by: AP USA Today 56m

Jake McGee induced a game-ending popup from Pete Alonso with the bases loaded, and the San Francisco Giants turned...

