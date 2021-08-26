New York Mets
Luis Rojas on loss to Giants | 08/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the club's loss to the Giants at home
Gut Reaction: Giants 3, Mets 2 (8/25/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 45m
Mets’ downward spiral is out of Luis Rojas’ control
by: Ian O'Connor — New York Post 48m
“They can say whatever,” Luis Rojas said. “We have a very passionate fan base.”
Mets bats fail to deliver, yet again, in loss
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 56m
While the discussion of the game is largely about Luis Rojas and a pitching change, the bats failed the team yet again.
Mets Fall To Giants For 10th Loss In 12 Games
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 57m
After leading the NL East for nearly three months, the Mets are seven games behind the division-leading Braves.
Luis Rojas explains decision to pull Taijuan Walker for Aaron Loup | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas explains that he went with the matchup when deciding on pulling starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the 7th inning and bringing in lef...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Thursday 8/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends ...
Luis Rojas Right To Lift Taijuan Walker For Aaron Loup
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
The New York Mets were up 2-1 (an actual lead!) when the San Francisco Giants came to bat in the top of the seventh. An inexplicable stretch would follow. Kris Bryant, a player the Mets opted to no…
