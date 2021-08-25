New York Mets
LEADING OFF: Yanks go for 12 straight, Scherzer faces Padres | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3m
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___MAKE IT A DOZENFollowing an off day, the New York Yankees try for their longest winning streak in 60 years when they open a four-game series in Oa
MLB roundup: Orioles top Angels, end 19-game skid - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 2h
Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez each drew bases-loaded walks as part of a five-run eighth inning Wednesday, helping the host Baltimore Orioles snap a 19-game losing streak with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hayes added a pinch-hi
Mr. Rockwell’s Game
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 4h
One of the great delights of baseball is that it is as American as apple pie and a Norman Rockwell painting. To prove that point, Baseball or Bust visited The Norman Rockwell Museum last week to get a behind the scenes look and explanation of Mr....
Another Lost Night
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
No matter what the standings have to say, a night at the ballpark feels a little like getting away with something. But then why wouldnt they be genial neighbors? Sure. Maybe.
Gut Reaction: Giants 3, Mets 2 (8/25/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 5h
Mets’ downward spiral is out of Luis Rojas’ control
by: Ian O'Connor — New York Post 5h
“They can say whatever,” Luis Rojas said. “We have a very passionate fan base.”
Mets bats fail to deliver, yet again, in loss
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
While the discussion of the game is largely about Luis Rojas and a pitching change, the bats failed the team yet again.
Mets Fall To Giants For 10th Loss In 12 Games
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 5h
After leading the NL East for nearly three months, the Mets are seven games behind the division-leading Braves.
Tweets
Staten Island is such a trip.. I have some pretty scary neighbors. 😯😆NYC's anti-vax mandate rally in 49 seconds https://t.co/1tksbrTy4yBlogger / Podcaster
Good night.Beat Writer / Columnist
AJ Pollock evidently16th inning doesn’t phase me. Let’s keep it rolling. Who says no?TV / Radio Personality
16th inning doesn’t phase me. Let’s keep it rolling. Who says no?TV / Radio Personality
This game started on Wednesday and it’s now Thursday and it’s 2:35 where I am and I just saw an intentional balk with a B and a game-tying homer in the 15th by Tatis and yes a game with the runner on second in extras is now in the 16th and I feel sorry for everyone who isn’t up.Beat Writer / Columnist
