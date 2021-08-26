Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
63661045_thumbnail

Luis Rojas discusses pulling Taijuan Walker in seventh

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 50m

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses what led to him pulling Taijuan Walker in the seventh inning after 74 pitches: ‘He didn’t deserve to be out of the game.’

More Recent New York Mets Articles

WFAN
63662114_thumbnail

Luis Rojas on 'Fire Rojas' chants: 'No reaction'

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 15m

Mets manager Luis Rojas says he wasn’t focused on the ‘Fire Rojas’ chants that began at Citi Field on Wednesday night after New York blew a late lead: ‘No reaction.’

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Mangum, Vientos Lead Binghamton to Win

by: Connor Grey Mets Minors 20m

AAA: Doubleheader Game 1: Rochester Red Wings (41-53) 7, Syracuse Mets (37-58) 1Box ScoreJose Martinez RF: 0-3, .188/.297/.281Khalil Lee PH: 0-1, GIDP, .257 AVG/892 OPSWagner Lag

SNY Mets

Here's the biggest problem with Luis Rojas' decision to pull Walker | SportsNite | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 32m

On SportsNite, Eamon Mcananey, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata explain their frustration with Luis Rojas' decision to pull Taijuan Walker, saying this is where b...

Mets 360

The failure of Mets’ hitters and the need for a ‘Kangaroo Court’

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 40m

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

Mets Merized
63515398_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker Leaves Displeased in Loss to Giants

by: Meghan Kalenborn Mets Merized Online 43m

On a Wednesday night in Flushing, the Mets sent pitcher Taijuan Walker to the mound against the San Francisco Giants. Walker, who gave up four earned runs in his last start against the Dodgers, ho

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!

Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Mack's Mets
63661288_thumbnail

Mack - Draft Thoughts: Luke Heyman, Brock Porter, Robert Moore, Anthony Hall, Noah Schultz

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 44m

  8-23-21 - prospects live  -   LUKE HEYMAN , CATCHER   One of the better catchers in the 2022 class. Heyman has big power potential tha...

The Mets Police
63659874_thumbnail

Rojas Watch Watch: seat getting hotter but does it even matter?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

The Rojas Watch Watch watches to see what others are saying about a possible Rojas Watch.  We are not there yet, but we are definitely a Rojas Watch Watch. Now as much as I’d like to see Uncl…

amNewYork
63659349_thumbnail

Temperature of Mets manager Luis Rojas' hot seat rising | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

Luis Rojas' stock as New York Mets manager is trending in the same direction as his team during a nightmare August that has effectively ended hopes of

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 3m
    Still the true single season home run record holder #Roger
    Howard Kellman
    OTD in 1961, Roger Maris belted his 51st homer of the season! It was in K.C. People talk about Maris benefiting from the short porch in RF at @yankeestadium but let's remember that 31 of his 61 homers in 1961 were hit on the road! @sigg20 @AndyFurmanFSR
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 4m
    Noah Syndergaard will formally speak to reporters tonight in a Zoom press conference following his rehab outing with the Brooklyn Cyclones. It will be his first time speaking in a presser since he underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 5m
    495 FEET. 😱 Has Miguel Sanó's home run landed yet?! (MLB x @GoogleCloud)
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 7m
    False
    Peter Miller
    @MikeSilvaMedia Hey Mike Silva, it was an awful move and there have been a ton of little things these last couple of days where you can see a difference in the coaching for both teams and the outcomes....I don't advocate for someone to lose their job, but Rojas has not been good.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 9m
    Couldn't have said it any better. It really is now or never. #LGM
    Tim Ryder
    after tonight, Mets finish their homestand with seven against WSH (3) and MIA (4) ATL is off again tonight, then get SFG at home this weekend and head west for three at LAD now or never #LFGM 🍎
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 10m
    after tonight, Mets finish their homestand with seven against WSH (3) and MIA (4) ATL is off again tonight, then get SFG at home this weekend and head west for three at LAD now or never #LFGM 🍎
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets