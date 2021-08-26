New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Luis Rojas likeliest MLB manager to be fired, per BetOnline
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
With his team mired in a 2-10 slide, Mets skipper Luis Rojas is seen as the likeliest MLB manager to be the next to be fired, per BetOnline.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Herm Card - Syracuse Mets Photo Gallery - Oller and Lagrange
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 53m
At each Syracuse Mets home game, Photojournalist Herm Card takes some really amazing action shots. Today we look at some recent pictures...
Where Has Carlos Carrasco’s Curveball Been?
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 2h
New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco is preparing to make his sixth start of an injury-shortened 2021 campaign in Flushing. Needless to say, his first five trips to the bump have been an
3 Reasons Why 2021 Will Be A Lost Season For Mets
by: Tyler Wells — The Cold Wire 2h
The New York Mets entered the 2021 season with plans of making a strong playoff push. Instead, they've been met with a disappointing year.
Walker Hits Lefty, Gets Two Hits
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
8/25/21: Taijuan Walker pitched six solid innings and switched his batting stance to the left side where he got two base hits. Check out http://m.mlb.com/vi...
Brandon Nimmo likes ‘hustle’ on his baseball card, collecting as a kid | What’s in the Pack? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
On the latest edition of What’s in the Pack, presented by Topps, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo breaks down the look of his baseball card, and shares...
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Giants at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 3h
Another night, another tough loss for our Mets.
MMN Recap: Mangum, Vientos Lead Binghamton to Win
by: Connor Grey — Mets Minors 3h
AAA: Doubleheader Game 1: Rochester Red Wings (41-53) 7, Syracuse Mets (37-58) 1Box ScoreJose Martinez RF: 0-3, .188/.297/.281Khalil Lee PH: 0-1, GIDP, .257 AVG/892 OPSWagner Lag
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
flash sale? flash sale! *three-day* $0.99 auction just started https://t.co/cfcwH3QQUnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @321cuekevin: Billy McKinney is threatening to end the deadlock on the West Coast. Because as @Metstradamus knows, he’s the best player in baseball. Now proven in three time zones in 2021 alone.Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB manager firing odds, per @betonline_ag Luis Rojas 5/2 Charlie Montoyo 7/2 Brandon Hyde 4/1 Jayce Tingler 9/2 Torey Lovullo 6/1 Joe Girardi 9/1 Rocco Baldelli 9/1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I think people get too hung up on a pitcher’s inning load or pitch count for a game too. Yes, Walker’s pitch count was low but there is strategy involved in the game and it just didn’t work out this time. #Metsi feel bad for people who hang their hat on a manager’s bullpen management. even the best ones aren’t great due to how volatile bullpens can be. rojas brought in arguably the best LH bullpen arm in baseball and it backfired. **** happensBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy #NationalDogDay to all of the good doggies out there! 🐶Minors
-
Want to own exclusive, 1-of-1 NFTs of PNC Park, Oriole Park & Busch Stadium designed by renowned artist S. Preston? Now is your chance! https://t.co/podXqxeTXIOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets