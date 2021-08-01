New York Mets
Mets: Let’s Not Celebrate About That Magical MRI Yet
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 47m
When the Mets received news of the "clean" MRI, it took Jacob deGrom about five minutes to begin playing catch. I'm wary of the feel of this.
Will the Yankees' bats cool down at the Oakland Coliseum? Plus, other best bets for Thursday - CBSSports.com
by: Tom Fornelli — CBS Sports 7m
The under is 7-1-1 in the last nine meetings between the A's and Yankees
Mack - 2022 MLB Draft Scouting Report - C - Daniel Susac
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 16m
Daniel Susac C 6-4 205 Arizona 2021 Arizona stat line - 61-G, 242-AB, .335/.392/.591, 12-HR, 65-RBI, 47-K M...
Shoebox Mysteries: How Will Kids Afford Cards?
by: Carl Aridas — Mets Merized Online 1h
Last week baseball card collecting fans, as well as Topps executives, were stunned when in a significant baseball card deal was announced by MLB and the MLBPA that, surprise, was full of conflict
Luis Rojas likeliest MLB manager to be fired, per BetOnline
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
With his team mired in a 2-10 slide, Mets skipper Luis Rojas is seen as the likeliest MLB manager to be the next to be fired, per BetOnline.
3 Reasons Why 2021 Will Be A Lost Season For Mets
by: Tyler Wells — The Cold Wire 3h
The New York Mets entered the 2021 season with plans of making a strong playoff push. Instead, they've been met with a disappointing year.
Walker Hits Lefty, Gets Two Hits
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
8/25/21: Taijuan Walker pitched six solid innings and switched his batting stance to the left side where he got two base hits. Check out http://m.mlb.com/vi...
Tweets
Luis Guillorme is beginning a rehab assignment in Triple-A Syracuse today.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Pete Alonso is wearing these locally designed cleats tonight to honor Team USA Paralympians Scout Bassett, Trevon Jenifer, Nicky Nieves and Brad Snyder. The cleats will be auctioned off to benefit NYC Parks Accessibility Programs and Alonso's foundation, Homers for Heroes. https://t.co/1lQ6kiruCsSuper Fan
Listen to Episode 81 of 'Amazin' But True': Luis Rojas' Mets Days are Running Out feat. Ty Burrell https://t.co/vlFOkKarTxBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayer22: Luis Rojas says that Jacob deGrom felt good after playing catch yesterday.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ragazzoreport: James McCann is feeling better and took BP today. Still has a little tightness so Rojas says he is still day-to-dayBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ragazzoreport: Rojas says they are optimistic that Tomas Nido (thumb) could be activated tomorrow, if not, SaturdayBlogger / Podcaster
