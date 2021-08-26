New York Mets
Jerry Blevins talks Luis Rojas' Taijuan Walker decision | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 49m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, former Mets reliever Jerry Blevins shares his thoughts on the controversial call by Mets manager Luis Roja...
Pro baseball returning to Staten Island next year | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 30m
After two summers with no baseball, America's Pastime is returning to Staten Island.
MMO Game Thread: Giants vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 38m
Thursday, August 26, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Alex Woo (10-4, 4.11) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasc (0-2, 8.82)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMLast night was a rough one f
8/26/21 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
A questionable pitching decision cost the New York Mets (61-65) a game and put manager Luis Rojas in the line of fire for the team’s disgruntled fans. Rojas chose to pull Taijuan Walker in th…
Listen to Episode 81 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Luis Rojas’ Mets Days are Running Out feat. Ty Burrell
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 1h
Luis Rojas’ days managing the Mets seem to be running out. The Mets’ August to forget is almost over, but not without another gut-wrenching loss Wednesday in Queens. The lineup failed,...
NY Mets, San Francisco Giants announce Thursday, Aug. 26 lineups
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 2h
Alex Wood (10-4, 4.11) will start for San Francisco, while Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.82) will go for New York.
Will the Yankees' bats cool down at the Oakland Coliseum? Plus, other best bets for Thursday - CBSSports.com
by: Tom Fornelli — CBS Sports 2h
The under is 7-1-1 in the last nine meetings between the A's and Yankees
Mack - 2022 MLB Draft Scouting Report - C - Daniel Susac
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Daniel Susac C 6-4 205 Arizona 2021 Arizona stat line - 61-G, 242-AB, .335/.392/.591, 12-HR, 65-RBI, 47-K M...
Pete with his 🔥🔥 cleats honoring Team USA athletes currently competing in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games NYC Parks Accessibility Programs and Homers for Heroes will be the beneficiaries of their upcoming auction 📷 @4chrissimon #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SNYtv: Khalil Lee got a taste of the majors earlier this year, and he's setting his sights on making an impact when he returns to the show. @lilswingman24 joins @PSLToFlushing and @Jacob_Resnick on Mets Prospective! FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/d0g1Y2VIJb ➡️ @Verizon https://t.co/37P11xiaeqMinors
Talked a lot about accountability in the last episode of Subway To Shea. Still an important topic today. If you haven’t done so please give it a listen. Thanks For your continued support! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/dEdHJVa7DIBlogger / Podcaster
"I blacked out, I don't remember much" - Wilmer Flores on his 2015 walk-off homer Wilmer joined @SteveGelbs to discuss returning to Citi Field, his favorite moment and more! Make sure you tune in for the full interview at 6:30 p.m. on Mets Pregame!TV / Radio Network
St. Lucie bud @StephenNogosek back for us tonight. We have hyphenated and apostrophed players in the lineup tonight — that should count for something. East-leading #Mets (50-45) have split first two with @daytonatortugas. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The latest episode of Mets Prospective presented by @Verizon is up @SNYtv @Jacob_Resnick and I break down outfielder Khalil Lee and then we were joined by @lilswingman24 himself to break down his game. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/EzawBxAwPrMinors
