New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
63674599_thumbnail

Syndergaard resumes rehab, goes 1 inning

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 53m

NEW YORK -- Noah Syndergaard’s first game action in three months began inauspiciously, when he served up a leadoff homer to Orioles prospect Lamar Sparks. The rest, at least, went better than that. Pitching for the first time since leaving a May 25...

MLB: Mets.com
63675127_thumbnail

Video Story: Giants, Mets conclude series

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

Giants @ Mets Aug. 26, 2021

Film Room
63675212_thumbnail

Nimmo out at second after review | 08/26/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6m

Brandon Nimmo is out at second base after the original call is overturned following a review in the bottom of the 5th inning

nj.com
63675242_thumbnail

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard makes 1st rehab start | Why he won’t be throwing sliders the rest of the year - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

Following his first rehab start, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard explained why he won't throw his slider for the rest of the season, and why he can't envision himself pitching for a team other than the Mets.

Newsday
63674994_thumbnail

 Mets' Jose Martinez exits rehab game with possible left elbow/arm injury | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 26m

With the clock just about up on Jose Martinez’s minor-league rehabilitation assignment, the Mets were facing an imminent decision on what to do with the outfielder/first baseman: Bring him to the majo

SNY Mets

Noah Syndergaard highlights and sound from his first Brooklyn rehab start | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 29m

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard saw his first rehab action Thursday with the Brooklyn Cyclones. Syndergaard gave up a leadoff home run, hit a batter and then f...

New York Post
63674672_thumbnail

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard rebounds from sour start in return to mound

by: Peter Botte New York Post 49m

The clock officially has restarted for Noah Syndergaard after the former All-Star took a bit of a rollercoaster ride in his return to the mound Thursday night in Coney Island.

USA Today
63674489_thumbnail

Posey out of Giants' lineup again, Belt on bereavement list

by: AP USA Today 1h

All-Star catcher Buster Posey is out of the San Francisco Giants’ starting lineup for the second consecutive game...

ESPN
43461071_thumbnail

Posey (knee) still out; Belt on bereavement list

by: Associated Press ESPN 1h

The San Francisco Giants remained without catcher Buster Posey on Thursday night because of discomfort in his left knee, while Brandon Belt went on the bereavement to attend his grandmother's funeral.

