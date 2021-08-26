Slippin' Jimmy - Pitcher List

New York Mets
‘Lights-out’ Carlos Carrasco still wasn’t enough for Mets
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 56m
The Mets had been waiting for a lengthy outing from Carlos Carrasco all season, through nearly four months while he was on the injured list.
Syndergaard says rehab start 'a sigh of relief'
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who was shut down in May with elbow discomfort, said Thursday's rehab start in High-A Brooklyn was "a step in the right direction."
Mets keeping it close against MLB’s elite just isn’t good enough
by: Larry Brooks — New York Post 2h
It was another close one, all right, another close one lost against the team with the best record in baseball.
Syndergaard makes rehab start, 'can't imagine' leaving Mets
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Noah Syndergaard threw 16 pitches Thursday night in a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn, the first outing in months for...
A 2-11 Stream of Consciousness
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
I’m too lazy to organize these thoughts in a meaningful manner. Not after another soul crushing one run loss. So it’s a stream of consciousness for you tonight … The Mets are 2-11…
Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Herm Winningham
by: Rocco Constantino — BallNine 2h
Herm Winningham loves baseball. He’s quick to break down the nuances of the sport the same way he spins tales of playing with and against many Hall of Famers and being a World Series champion.
Plummeting Mets Swept By Giants
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
The untimely slide dropped New York from a half-game back in the NL East to 7 1/2 behind first-place Atlanta.
