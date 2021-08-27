New York Mets
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/27/21: St. Lucie saves the day
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
NY Mets Schedule: A chance to fatten up with 15 versus Marlins, Nationals
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 8m
After 13 straight games against the two best teams in the National League West, the New York Mets catch a break for the next 15. It’s kind of amazing tha...
A scheduling oasis
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 10m
Can the Mets exploit 15 games against awful teams?
Reese Kaplan -- As Bad As It's Been, It Could Be Worse
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 27m
One of the things people fret about today are the outcomes of the Mets baseball games. There’s no point in rehashing the offensive weakness...
Steve Cohen thinks his Mets team is better than 2-11 but is obviously wrong
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 29m
We heard from the owner twice yesterday! In his first tweet, he was rooting for the lads. Unfortunately for Steve they did not win the game. Steve also tweeted… Which is not accurate Steve. I…
Why Mets fell apart in season-defining stretch against Giants and Dodgers - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 30m
The New York Mets lost 11 of 13 games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in what could go down as a season-defining stretch.
Aaron Loup is a rainbow in a $#&%@storm
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 58m
After the biggest, ugliest of thunderstorms ruins your weekend plans and muddies your lawn, you can muster just the slightest of smirks at the site of a rainbow in the sky.
Mets score, news: Three reasons team collapsed in second half
by: Jesse Yomtov — USA Today 1h
With their loss Thursday night, the New York Mets are 7-½ games back in the National League East and their postseason odds look insurmountable.
MMN Recap: Noah Syndergaard Returns to the Mound
by: Kyle Ziefert — Mets Minors 1h
AAA Rochester Red Wings 3 (42-54), Syracuse Mets 2 (38-59) Box ScoreSS Luis Guillorme 1-for-3, SO, .294/.381/.2942B Travis Blankenhorn 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, .239/.362/.470LF-RF Khalil Le
3 years ago today, Pete Alonso made baseball and Mets history. @WayneRandazzo @MetsBoothSuper Fan
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR HOUR 2 PODCAST @ChrisCanty99 & @gordondamer: Pete Alonso still believes that the #Mets can save their season. Do you? Plus, can the #Giants win the NFC East and Gordon wants to bet on the success rate of weddings. LISTEN: https://t.co/AokpXVFupg. https://t.co/gUuuS7O3hsTV / Radio Network
Good baseball/football talk (I stuck to baseball) @CEmma670Sports With Cemma — MLB insider @JonHeyman joins to discuss White Sox playoff push and Cubs future, then Bears WR Damiere Byrd talks training camp, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Apple: https://t.co/T52vMLKu4X Spotify: https://t.co/1bo5N7GNlw https://t.co/I8Iaw2dnXmBeat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil is batting .165 this month. Pitchers for the Rockies (.200), Diamondbacks (.186), and Braves (.182) have a higher batting average in August.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets suffer from cognitive dissonance #LGM"I honestly think we were right there with them." Two weeks against the best teams in the NL left the Mets grasping at moral victories instead of celebrating real ones: https://t.co/1jJSgtaSGRBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets wearing black to their own funeral.Hey, at least they're wearing black jerseys tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
