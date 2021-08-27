Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
David Peterson will be 'hard pressed' to return to Mets this season, Jeremy Hefner says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

David Peterson will be "hard pressed" to return this season after foot surgery, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said. He has been throwing — while wearing a boot — a month after surgery to insert a screw

The Mets Police
Matt Harvey faced the Rays. Why do I admire him? You’ll look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

You know the drill.  Every five days or so The Dark Knight Returns and he looks good in some innings and bad in others and we wind up with 5 innings 3 runs or  6 innings 4 runs, something like that…

MLB
Video Story: NL East rivals open series

by: N/A MLB: Nationals 15m

Nationals @ Mets Aug. 27, 2021

Film Room
Javier Báez's solo home run | 08/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 24m

Javier Báez cuts the Mets' deficit in half with a solo home run in the 4th inning

Newsday
LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 28m

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:___NEGATIVE NEWSRed Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely.Manager Alex Cora said

USA Today
LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll

by: AP USA Today 46m

Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely

Mets Merized
Tomas Nido Activated, Chance Sisco Optioned

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 1h

While speaking to the media on Friday, Luis Rojas announced that catcher Tomas Nido would return from the injured list on Friday and start when the Mets take on the Washington Nationals. Nido was

Daily News
Mets finally get break in schedule to make up crucial ground; Tomas Nido activated from IL - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

After going 2-11 against the Dodgers and Giants, 15 straight against the Nationals and Marlins could be what the Mets need to get back above .500.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets active Tomás Nido, option Chance Sisco

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

One of the Mets’ regular catchers is back.

Tweets