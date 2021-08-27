New York Mets
David Peterson will be 'hard pressed' to return to Mets this season, Jeremy Hefner says | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
David Peterson will be "hard pressed" to return this season after foot surgery, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said. He has been throwing — while wearing a boot — a month after surgery to insert a screw
Matt Harvey faced the Rays. Why do I admire him? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 14m
You know the drill. Every five days or so The Dark Knight Returns and he looks good in some innings and bad in others and we wind up with 5 innings 3 runs or 6 innings 4 runs, something like that…
Video Story: NL East rivals open series
by: N/A — MLB: Nationals 15m
Nationals @ Mets Aug. 27, 2021
Javier Báez's solo home run | 08/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 24m
Javier Báez cuts the Mets' deficit in half with a solo home run in the 4th inning
LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 28m
A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:___NEGATIVE NEWSRed Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely.Manager Alex Cora said
LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll
by: AP — USA Today 46m
Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely
Tomas Nido Activated, Chance Sisco Optioned
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 1h
While speaking to the media on Friday, Luis Rojas announced that catcher Tomas Nido would return from the injured list on Friday and start when the Mets take on the Washington Nationals. Nido was
Mets finally get break in schedule to make up crucial ground; Tomas Nido activated from IL - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
After going 2-11 against the Dodgers and Giants, 15 straight against the Nationals and Marlins could be what the Mets need to get back above .500.
Mets active Tomás Nido, option Chance Sisco
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
One of the Mets’ regular catchers is back.
