New York Mets

Newsday
LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 40m

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:___NEGATIVE NEWSRed Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely.Manager Alex Cora said

New York Post
Marcus Stroman set up to cash in on being ‘Mr. Consistency’ for Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

Just the fact he has avoided the injured list this season and taken the ball on his regular turn places Marcus Stroman on a pedestal for the Mets.

Film Room
Rich Hill strikes out eight | 08/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3m

Mets starter Rich Hill collects eight strikeouts over five innings of work in his outing against the Nationals

The Mets Police
Matt Harvey faced the Rays. Why do I admire him? You’ll look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 27m

You know the drill.  Every five days or so The Dark Knight Returns and he looks good in some innings and bad in others and we wind up with 5 innings 3 runs or  6 innings 4 runs, something like that…

MLB
Video Story: NL East rivals open series

by: N/A MLB: Nationals 27m

Nationals @ Mets Aug. 27, 2021

USA Today
LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll

by: AP USA Today 58m

Red Sox infielder Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be sidelined indefinitely

Mets Merized
Tomas Nido Activated, Chance Sisco Optioned

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 1h

While speaking to the media on Friday, Luis Rojas announced that catcher Tomas Nido would return from the injured list on Friday and start when the Mets take on the Washington Nationals. Nido was

Daily News
Mets finally get break in schedule to make up crucial ground; Tomas Nido activated from IL - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

After going 2-11 against the Dodgers and Giants, 15 straight against the Nationals and Marlins could be what the Mets need to get back above .500.

