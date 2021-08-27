Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets turn two after challenge | 08/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

The Mets turn the strike-em-out, throw-em-out double after the call on the field is overturned as Javier Báez gets the tag down

Amazin' Avenue
Final score: Nationals 2, Mets 1—Still bad, but this time wearing black

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 50s

The Mets played the same game they have played the last three weeks

Daily News
Mets offense struggles again in 2-1 loss to Nats - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 9m

No Max Scherzer. No Trea Turner. No Kyle Schwarber. No Brad Hand. No Starlin Castro. No Yan Gomes. No Josh Harrison. No Daniel Hudson. No Jon Lester. No Will Harris. No Stephen Strasburg. No problem for Washington.

Mack's Mets
St. Lucie Mets Survive Late Charge by Tortugas, Win 5 - 3

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 25m

Rojas dazzles over 6.0 shutout innings   PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (August 27, 2021) – The St. Lucie built a comfortable lead and ended up survi...

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard eliminating certain pitches not a huge Mets concern

by: Mike Puma New York Post 41m

Noah Syndergaard will return to High-A Brooklyn on Sunday with an eye toward pitching beyond one inning. A day after the right-hander pitched an inning for the Cyclones in his first minor league...

Newsday
Naquin extends hitting streak, Reds beat Marlins 6-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 48m

(AP) -- Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Friday night.

The Mets Police
Matt Harvey faced the Rays. Why do I admire him? You’ll look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

You know the drill.  Every five days or so The Dark Knight Returns and he looks good in some innings and bad in others and we wind up with 5 innings 3 runs or  6 innings 4 runs, something like that…

MLB
Video Story: NL East rivals open series

by: N/A MLB: Nationals 2h

Nationals @ Mets Aug. 27, 2021

