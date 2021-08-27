New York Mets
Noah Syndergaard eliminating certain pitches not a huge Mets concern
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 41m
Noah Syndergaard will return to High-A Brooklyn on Sunday with an eye toward pitching beyond one inning. A day after the right-hander pitched an inning for the Cyclones in his first minor league...
Final score: Nationals 2, Mets 1—Still bad, but this time wearing black
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43s
The Mets played the same game they have played the last three weeks
Mets offense struggles again in 2-1 loss to Nats - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 9m
No Max Scherzer. No Trea Turner. No Kyle Schwarber. No Brad Hand. No Starlin Castro. No Yan Gomes. No Josh Harrison. No Daniel Hudson. No Jon Lester. No Will Harris. No Stephen Strasburg. No problem for Washington.
St. Lucie Mets Survive Late Charge by Tortugas, Win 5 - 3
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 24m
Rojas dazzles over 6.0 shutout innings PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (August 27, 2021) – The St. Lucie built a comfortable lead and ended up survi...
Naquin extends hitting streak, Reds beat Marlins 6-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 48m
(AP) -- Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Friday night.
Mets turn two after challenge | 08/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
The Mets turn the strike-em-out, throw-em-out double after the call on the field is overturned as Javier Báez gets the tag down
Matt Harvey faced the Rays. Why do I admire him? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
You know the drill. Every five days or so The Dark Knight Returns and he looks good in some innings and bad in others and we wind up with 5 innings 3 runs or 6 innings 4 runs, something like that…
Video Story: NL East rivals open series
by: N/A — MLB: Nationals 2h
Nationals @ Mets Aug. 27, 2021
Tweets
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Rich Hill and Javier Báez on tonight's Mets loss:Blogger / Podcaster
The Blue Jays have gone 2-for-39 hitting with RISP while dropping three of four to the Tigers. That's an .051 average. Pure lunacy.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets continue losing ways, this time against lowly Nationals: https://t.co/GDdxypRMT5 | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets are now Person B in this scenario They could only thrive for so long as Person AI'm trying to remember what sitcom it was where they were playing 'high card wins' and person A drew a 3, and then person B drew a 2 The Mets have flourished this season as if they were Person A Wondering how long it will lastBeat Writer / Columnist
Don't forget to tune in tomorrow to see the Mets retire Jerry Koosman's number and then lose by one runBlogger / Podcaster
Javy Báez discusses the Mets pressing at the plate and swinging early in the countTV / Radio Network
