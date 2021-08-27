New York Mets
Mets Lose Fourth Straight, Fall Meekly to Nats, 2-1
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 1h
The New York Mets and Washington Nationals opened a three-game series on Friday night at Citi Field in New York. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill (6-5, 4.11 ERA) got the call for the Mets, who donned
Succinct Mets Nationals Recap
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1m
This New York Mets team is completely lost right now. People can try to sell they lost seven one run games to the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers all they want. Fact is, against a bad …
Espino’s Arm, Bat Lead Nationals Over Skidding Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 8m
The loss was the 19th in 25 games this month for the Mets, who entered August atop the NL East but are now as close to last as they are to first.
Reyes homers from both sides | 08/28/2003 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 21m
20-year old Jose Reyes becomes the youngest player in Major League history to homer from both sides of the plate
Rojas on 2-1 loss to Nationals | 08/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 21m
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses his team's continued lack of offensive production after scoring only one run against the Nationals
Amazing In Their Monotony
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
Usually when a Mets team goes south for the summer, it’s a team effort. Mets teams have been no.torious for finding a different way to lose every night, and at least it was unpredictable. The…
Mets vs Nationals: Baez tries to make sense of Mets offensive shortcomings | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Javier Baez, who provided the only Mets offense on Friday night against Washington with his 25th home run, says the team is trying to do too much. Baez: 'You...
