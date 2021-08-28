Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Is Uncle Steve interested in your stadium experience at Mets games?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

I found this exchange interesting.  I keep thinking about it.  Not sure this expresses any interest in customer service.

Uni Watch
Pirates Honor the Homestead Grays on a Friday Night In Pittsburgh

by: John Ekdahl Uni Watch 6m

The Pirates donned the Grays unis last night in Pittsburgh. The Negro League unis always look terrific, which, putting history aside for a moment, is likely due to them being frozen in time of that…

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Cole Gordon, Adam Oller Continue Dominant Stretches

by: Cam Adams Mets Minors 36m

AAA: Rochester Red Wings (42-54) 6, Syracuse Mets (38-59) 3Box ScoreAlbert Almora Jr., CF: 3-for-5, R, .272/.336/.448Khalil Lee, RF: 2-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB, .258/.443/.450Although they

Mets Merized
Mets Minors Recap: Albert Almora Records Three Hits in Syracuse Loss

by: Cam Adams Mets Merized Online 42m

AAA: Rochester Red Wings (42-54) 6, Syracuse Mets (38-59) 3Box ScoreAlbert Almora Jr., CF: 3-for-5, R, .272/.336/.448Khalil Lee, RF: 2-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB, .258/.443/.450Although they h

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - Real Hitting Talent Can Be Found in AA Binghamton

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 45m

At a time when Mets' fan screech and bellow for hitting, any hitting, what would you think of a player who in 550 at bats had 41 doubles, 36...

New York Post
Mets legend Jerry Koosman’s big day is finally here

by: Peter Botte New York Post 48m

Jerry Koosman finally will receive a deserved day in his honor when his uniform No. 36 will be retired before the Mets’ game Saturday night against the Nationals.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/28/21: Everyone wins (except Syracuse)

by: Kenneth Lavin SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

nj.com
Why Mets need Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez to carry offense for any hope to save season - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The New York Mets need infielders Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor to lead the offense if they want to salvage their season.

    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    Here's what happened yesterday in Mets Land: https://t.co/ry8M6mgDy6
    TV / Radio Network
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 12m
    one of the more striking portions from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech, given on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial 58 years ago today..
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 23m
    TONIGHT! Nolin, Bell, and the #Nationals take on Stroman, Báez, and the #Mets at 7:10 PM @ Citi Field in the Big 🍎! Watch on @SNYtv! #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 31m
    Great thought
    Billie Jean King
    58 years ago today, on August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech calling for racial justice and equality, in front of more than 200,000 people. His dream must never die. And it is up to each one of us to make sure it doesn’t.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    The 7 Line @The7Line 34m
    Let's be sure to head inside early for Jerry Koosman! Get loud for Mets royalty and give him the ovation that should've happened decades ago. Hopefully under their new ownership the Mets start getting things done in a more timely fashion for these guys. https://t.co/NPR5jF2buT
    Super Fan
    Binghamton Rumble Ponies @RumblePoniesBB 41m
    Scout Night is coming up on Sunday, September 5th. Come out for a night of fun at the ballpark featuring a pre-game Scout parade, post-game fireworks, and a camp out in the outfield! For tickets call us at 607-722-3866 or stop by the Visions FCU Box Office at Mirabito Stadium!
    Minors
  More Mets Tweets