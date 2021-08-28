New York Mets
Mets Morning News for August 28, 2021
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Rich Hill Pitches Five Strong Innings in Loss to Nationals
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 20m
If the Mets plan on playing meaningful baseball in September, they are going to have to dominate the lower level teams over the next two weeks. After going 2-11 against the Dodgers and Giants, the
METS TO RETIRE JERRY KOOSMAN'S UNIFORM #36 TODAY
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 23m
METS TO RETIRE JERRY KOOSMAN'S UNIFORM #36 TODAY FLUSHING, N.Y., August 27, 2021 – The New York Mets will retire Jerry Koosman's unifor...
The Mets waited too long on Koosman
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 53m
Earlier in the week I emailed Media Goon something along the lines of “is it me or is there no buzz on Koosman” I didn’t write about it because I didn’t quite know what I w…
NY Mets: Jerry Koosman had an all-time great World Series in 1969
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Although it was Donn Clendenon who took home the 1969 World Series MVP Award for the New York Mets, I’m not quite sure he was the guy with the most impre...
Pirates Honor the Homestead Grays on a Friday Night In Pittsburgh
by: John Ekdahl — Uni Watch 2h
The Pirates donned the Grays unis last night in Pittsburgh. The Negro League unis always look terrific, which, putting history aside for a moment, is likely due to them being frozen in time of that…
MMN Recap: Cole Gordon, Adam Oller Continue Dominant Stretches
by: Cam Adams — Mets Minors 2h
AAA: Rochester Red Wings (42-54) 6, Syracuse Mets (38-59) 3Box ScoreAlbert Almora Jr., CF: 3-for-5, R, .272/.336/.448Khalil Lee, RF: 2-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB, .258/.443/.450Although they
Mets legend Jerry Koosman’s big day is finally here
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 2h
Jerry Koosman finally will receive a deserved day in his honor when his uniform No. 36 will be retired before the Mets’ game Saturday night against the Nationals.
Tweets
Updates on David Peterson — who is due for more X-rays soon — and a bunch of other injured Mets pitchers: https://t.co/QnP6KTA2asBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: Congrats to @TheRealSmith2_ who was presented with the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town Award from the @officialBBWAA last night. 👏 https://t.co/nXKcywO8h5Super Fan
New Post: It’s Now or Never For the Mets’ Season https://t.co/QVeGwlbMeY #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Rich Hill Pitches Five Strong Innings in Loss to Nationals https://t.co/tNgLBNiqNn #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
🔸 @albertalmora records a three hit game for the @SyracuseMets 🔹 @Colegordon12 puts together another solid start for the @RumblePoniesBB 🔸 Oscar Rojas deals in @stluciemets win FULL RECAP ⬇️ https://t.co/VIFsVGAqFcMinors
Bling 💍 Boom 🎆 BasebALL you can drink 🍺 We’ve got a championship ring replica giveaway, fireworks and tickets that include beer and mixed drinks. Get your tickets at the @Gieco online storeMinors
