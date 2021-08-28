New York Mets
Cracking Jeff McNeil’s Offensive Woes
by: M-SABR — M-SABR 46m
Despite his reputation as a high-contact player, Jeff McNeil hasn’t been able to accomplish that this season. What’s the problem? Jared Greenspan offers his analysis.
Tear it down, Mr. Cohen
by: Rob Rogan — Mets 360 36m
NY Mets: Aaron Loup is great but one pitch jumped the shark this season
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 56m
Let's be frank for a second, this New York Mets season has been over for a while. When you have a team that REFUSES to hit, it's hard to win. Mets Fail Aga...
Mets lose the same way again
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 57m
The pitching was good and the hitting was very, very bad
Lunch Time Links 8/28/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Base...
Rich Hill Pitches Five Strong Innings in Loss to Nationals
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 2h
If the Mets plan on playing meaningful baseball in September, they are going to have to dominate the lower level teams over the next two weeks. After going 2-11 against the Dodgers and Giants, the
The Mets waited too long on Koosman
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Earlier in the week I emailed Media Goon something along the lines of “is it me or is there no buzz on Koosman” I didn’t write about it because I didn’t quite know what I w…
Pirates Honor the Homestead Grays on a Friday Night In Pittsburgh
by: John Ekdahl — Uni Watch 3h
The Pirates donned the Grays unis last night in Pittsburgh. The Negro League unis always look terrific, which, putting history aside for a moment, is likely due to them being frozen in time of that…
Marcus Stroman is 5.1 innings away from reaching 1,000 IP for his major league career. He’ll become the 78th pitcher born in New York to reach the 1,000 IP mark. @STR0 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
This is one of the most disappointing regular seasons in Mets history. It won’t end with heartbreak like 87,98, 07,08 etc but when you consider the position the “Bench Mob” left them in and the consistent pitching (lowest ERA in div) they’ve had all year, it’s a calamity #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Out Of The Shadows: Jerry Koosman https://t.co/zn0EK9gQJZ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Jerry Koosman's #36 will be forever retired by the Mets tonight. Gary, Keith, and Ron examine his legacy:TV / Radio Network
Going to be a nice night at the ballpark. A long overdue honor for Koos, further delayed from last year due to COVID-19. #MetsTonight we retire 3️⃣6️⃣. Be a part of it 👉 https://t.co/Er6QZ9Brbr https://t.co/kEmw95Q2XtBlogger / Podcaster
Good job Howie dropping the mic on the toxic portion of the fan baseIf you’ve been a “die hard” you should understand that tonight’s honor has nothing to do with this year. It’s about honoring a man who is on the Mets Mount Rushmore of pitchers. Every franchise needs to embrace it’s heritage, and Jerry Koosman is a huge part of Mets’ history. https://t.co/8UbdtALunlBlogger / Podcaster
