New York Mets

New York Post
Mets honor Jerry Koosman with overdue jersey retirement

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 1h

After an interminable wait, Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 is where it belongs — atop the left field stands, in the same elite space where Tom Seaver’s No. 41 hangs.

Newsday
Dominic Smith on bench against Nats' lefty despite success vs. southpaws | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2m

Among the notable absences when Luis Rojas rolled out a new-look lineup Saturday afternoon was Dominic Smith, who has crushed lefthanded pitchers but was on the bench as the Mets prepared to face Nati

North Jersey
NY Mets honor legend Jerry Koosman by retiring No. 36 jersey

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 34m

The Mets retired Jerry Koosman's No. 36 prior to Saturday's game against the Nationals at Citi Field.

nj.com
Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 | ‘This is your home, and this is your family’ - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 35m

The New York Mets retired pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36 on Saturday at Citi Field.

New York Post
James McCann, Jose Peraza expected to be healthy for Mets ‘soon’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 36m

The latest injury updates for a banged-up Mets roster.

The Mets Police
The Mets have retired #36 for Jerry Koosman

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 45m

Always good to see Howie Rose, Master of Ceremonies, and the right person to handle these occasions. Unfortunately it looks like a weak crowd.  I’m not there either.  The Mets waited too long…

Daily News
Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 in Citi Field ceremony - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

“It’s a lot of emotions,” Koosman said. “It’s excitement. It’s a humbling feeling. I don’t know that I deserve it. But to be up there with these other greats, it’s quite a feather in your cap.”

Film Room
Koosman on jersey retirement | 08/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Jerry Koosman discusses what it means for the New York Mets to retire his number

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets Vs. Nationals - 8/28/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

    The Mets are home to play the Washington Nationals.  It's the second game of the three game series.    Natio...

