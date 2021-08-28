New York Mets
NY Mets honor legend Jerry Koosman by retiring No. 36 jersey
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 48m
The Mets retired Jerry Koosman's No. 36 prior to Saturday's game against the Nationals at Citi Field.
Video Story: Nationals, Mets continue series
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
Nationals @ Mets Aug. 28, 2021
Kevin Pillar's solo home run | 08/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Kevin Pillar lifts a solo home run to left field as the Mets cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 3rd inning
Dominic Smith on bench against Nats' lefty despite success vs. southpaws | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 16m
Among the notable absences when Luis Rojas rolled out a new-look lineup Saturday afternoon was Dominic Smith, who has crushed lefthanded pitchers but was on the bench as the Mets prepared to face Nati
Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 | ‘This is your home, and this is your family’ - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 48m
The New York Mets retired pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36 on Saturday at Citi Field.
James McCann, Jose Peraza expected to be healthy for Mets ‘soon’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 49m
The latest injury updates for a banged-up Mets roster.
The Mets have retired #36 for Jerry Koosman
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 59m
Always good to see Howie Rose, Master of Ceremonies, and the right person to handle these occasions. Unfortunately it looks like a weak crowd. I’m not there either. The Mets waited too long…
Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 in Citi Field ceremony - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
“It’s a lot of emotions,” Koosman said. “It’s excitement. It’s a humbling feeling. I don’t know that I deserve it. But to be up there with these other greats, it’s quite a feather in your cap.”
