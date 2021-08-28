Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Kevin Pillar's solo home run | 08/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10m

Kevin Pillar lifts a solo home run to left field as the Mets cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 3rd inning

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: Nationals, Mets continue series

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

Nationals @ Mets Aug. 28, 2021

Newsday
Dominic Smith on bench against Nats' lefty despite success vs. southpaws | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 16m

Among the notable absences when Luis Rojas rolled out a new-look lineup Saturday afternoon was Dominic Smith, who has crushed lefthanded pitchers but was on the bench as the Mets prepared to face Nati

North Jersey
NY Mets honor legend Jerry Koosman by retiring No. 36 jersey

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 48m

The Mets retired Jerry Koosman's No. 36 prior to Saturday's game against the Nationals at Citi Field.

nj.com
Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 | ‘This is your home, and this is your family’ - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 48m

The New York Mets retired pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36 on Saturday at Citi Field.

New York Post
James McCann, Jose Peraza expected to be healthy for Mets ‘soon’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 49m

The latest injury updates for a banged-up Mets roster.

The Mets Police
The Mets have retired #36 for Jerry Koosman

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 59m

Always good to see Howie Rose, Master of Ceremonies, and the right person to handle these occasions. Unfortunately it looks like a weak crowd.  I’m not there either.  The Mets waited too long…

Daily News
Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 in Citi Field ceremony - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

“It’s a lot of emotions,” Koosman said. “It’s excitement. It’s a humbling feeling. I don’t know that I deserve it. But to be up there with these other greats, it’s quite a feather in your cap.”

