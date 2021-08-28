New York Mets
Kevin Pillar's solo home run | 08/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Kevin Pillar lifts a solo home run to left field as the Mets cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 3rd inning
Video Story: Nationals, Mets continue series
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
Nationals @ Mets Aug. 28, 2021
Dominic Smith on bench against Nats' lefty despite success vs. southpaws | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 16m
Among the notable absences when Luis Rojas rolled out a new-look lineup Saturday afternoon was Dominic Smith, who has crushed lefthanded pitchers but was on the bench as the Mets prepared to face Nati
NY Mets honor legend Jerry Koosman by retiring No. 36 jersey
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 48m
The Mets retired Jerry Koosman's No. 36 prior to Saturday's game against the Nationals at Citi Field.
Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 | ‘This is your home, and this is your family’ - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 48m
The New York Mets retired pitcher Jerry Koosman's No. 36 on Saturday at Citi Field.
James McCann, Jose Peraza expected to be healthy for Mets ‘soon’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 49m
The latest injury updates for a banged-up Mets roster.
The Mets have retired #36 for Jerry Koosman
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 59m
Always good to see Howie Rose, Master of Ceremonies, and the right person to handle these occasions. Unfortunately it looks like a weak crowd. I’m not there either. The Mets waited too long…
Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s No. 36 in Citi Field ceremony - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
“It’s a lot of emotions,” Koosman said. “It’s excitement. It’s a humbling feeling. I don’t know that I deserve it. But to be up there with these other greats, it’s quite a feather in your cap.”
Lindor missed 40-odd games and his 16 OAA still ranks second in all of baseballFrancisco Lindor is probably the smoothest fielder in all of MLB right now... There's a reason he's in the 100TH percentile in Outs Above Average (OAA) so far in 2021. He's been in the top 3% in every season it's been tracked. #Mets #LGM https://t.co/oI3oN2D9h0Beat Writer / Columnist
Stro went sinker, sinker, slider to Nolin with precision command. pitcher vs. pitcher crimeBeat Writer / Columnist
Stroman K Count: 🥶❄️🥶❄️🥶Blogger / Podcaster
What a play by Francisco Lindor!TV / Radio Network
Very nice play from Lindor. He made that look pretty easy. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Stroman K Count: 🥶❄️🥶❄️Blogger / Podcaster
