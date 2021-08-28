Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
49744704_thumbnail

Mets retire Jerry Koosman’s number 36: ‘I don’t know if I deserve it’

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 54m

The New York Mets retired the number of one of the best performers of the 1969 World Series, the first one in the franchise: Jerry Koosman

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
63720695_thumbnail

Michael Conforto homers (9) on a fly ball to center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Kevin Pillar scores. | 08/28/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1m

WSH vs. NYM at Citi Field

Syracuse Mets
63720658_thumbnail

Salt Potatoes dispose Plates with 5-3 Syracuse win to force a decisive game three in Duel of the Dishes | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 5m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

ESPN
63720252_thumbnail

Mets welcome Koosman 'home,' retire his No. 36

by: Associated Press ESPN 36m

Jerry Koosman, 78, who starred for 1969 Mets en route to a World Series title, became the fifth player or coach to have his jersey retired by New York on Saturday night, joining Mike Piazza, Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges and Casey Stengel.

Newsday
63720215_thumbnail

Gregorius hits 3 doubles, Gibson sharp, Phils top Dbacks 7-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 40m

(AP) -- Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Saturday night.Jean Segura and Odúbel Herrera homere

USA Today
63720211_thumbnail

Mets retire Koosman's 36 five decades after '69 heroics

by: AP USA Today 40m

Jerry Koosman became the fifth player or coach to have his jersey retired by the New York Mets, with his No. 36...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!

Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
MLB: Mets.com
63719776_thumbnail

Mets retire Koosman's No. 36: 'I'm thankful'

by: Bill Ladson MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- It was a special day for Jerry Koosman on Saturday evening at Citi Field. Koosman's No. 36 was retired by the Mets, as he became the third player in franchise history to receive that honor. Tom Seaver (No. 41) and Mike Piazza (No. 31)...

North Jersey
63629801_thumbnail

NY Mets honor legend Jerry Koosman by retiring No. 36 jersey

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 2h

The Mets retired Jerry Koosman's No. 36 prior to Saturday's game against the Nationals at Citi Field.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets