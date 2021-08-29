New York Mets
Mack - Draft Thoughts: Josh Kasevich, Jonathan Cannon, Termarr Johnson, Noah Schultz, Dominic Hellman
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 34m
8-13-21 - ProspectsLive - Sleeper Breakout Candidate - JOSH KASEVICH , SHORTSTOP, OREGON Kasevich is flying under the radar a bit...
NY Mets: 1 staff member Steve Cohen will definitely fire this winter
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 44m
There are multiple employees under Steve Cohen who could be made to walk the green mile this winter. Among all of those public figures receiving a paycheck...
Jerry Koosman on his near release from the Mets, his prank on Tom Seaver, and what inspired his special 1976 season - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Prior to having his number retired by the New York Mets on Saturday, Jerry Koosman told stories from his time with the team, including how he was saved from being released, and how he pulled off a trade prank on Tom Seaver.
Morning Briefing: Mets Finally Back in the Win Column
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets got back in the win column on Saturday, taking down the Nationals 5-3 to move within 7.5 games of first. They have a long way to go if they want to make a seri
Jerry’s Jubilee
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
They werent kidding when they said Jerry Koosman was clutch. Beat the might Orioles twice to tie and win the World Series? Wonder of wonders! Miracle of miracles! Go for it.
MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 6h
Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings for the second consecutive time Saturday afternoon, helping the host Oakland Athletics end their losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, who saw their 13-game winning streak come to a...
Mets End Skid, Beat Nats On Conforto’s First Pinch-Hit Homer
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 8h
The three homers by the Mets were their most since Aug. 7 and just the fourth time this month they’ve gone deep more than once.
Luis Rojas on the 5-3 win | 08/28/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7h
Luis Rojas discusses Marcus Stroman's solid outing and how he should have more wins this season, Kevin Pillar's big game, his lineup changes
Jerry Harkness, star of integrated 1963 NCAA champion Loyola of Chicago, RIP. 81.Beat Writer / Columnist
the Mets relief corps’ 1.33 ERA over the last seven days is second-best in the majors their 3.52 ERA in August and 3.88 ERA for the year both rank 10th in MLB kinda been lost in the shuffle, but this is has been a very solid groupBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @SNYtv: The greatest "money" pitcher in the history of the Mets. Congratulations to Jerry Koosman on his Mets number retirement! https://t.co/mS7x9kLJJOBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets hit 3 homers, Marcus Stroman reached a career milestone and Michael Conforto was all smiles postgame. @DeeshaThosar “It was a great overall team win,” Conforto said. “Hopefully we can make this the start of something special.” https://t.co/fk2jy9TE7hNewspaper / Magazine
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to Anthony Recker and Noah Syndergaard. #Mets retire Koosman's number as Conforto and Pillar power 5-3 win. @SyracuseMets and @BKCyclones win while @RumblePoniesBB and @stluciemets fall. @JohnMackinAde @BTB_MikeII https://t.co/DY8ra34XKtBlogger / Podcaster
works for Sunday mornings, tooMonday morning mantra. 🗣 https://t.co/YG7NW9F39jBeat Writer / Columnist
