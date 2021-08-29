Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
63738272_thumbnail

Javier Baez explains why Mets use thumbs-down celebration after big hits

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

Javier Baez said that the thumbs-down celebration is being used in response to Mets fans.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

ESPN
63739187_thumbnail

Baez: Mets' thumbs down celebration jab at fans

by: Joon Lee, ESPN ESPN 4m

Javier Baez was among players to give a thumbs down to the crowd at Citi Field after Sunday's win in an effort to "let them know how it feels" to be booed.

Newsday
63739077_thumbnail

Thumbs down on Javier Baez's thumbs down to Mets fans | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 14m

The Mets are into Francisco Lindor for $341 million and it might take that much to re-sign Javier Baez in the offseason. Is it too much to ask that those two don’t rip Mets fans, especially after hitt

Barstool Sports
63738920_thumbnail

The Mets Are Doing A Thumbs Down Celebration After Knocking In Runs To All The Fans Who Have Booed Them This Season | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 20m

Meet the Mets, meet the Mets, head to the park and watch the Mets declare a civil war against their fanbase! A New York sports team rallying against its own fans is...A strategy. Not exactly one I wou...

WFAN
63738782_thumbnail

Javier Baez calls out Mets fans for boos: 'Gotta be better'

by: Dan Mennella Radio.com: WFAN 27m

Mets infielder Javy Baez expressed disapproval at Mets fans who have taken to jeering the players as their season went off the rails, saying the boo birds “put more pressure on the team.”

Syracuse Mets
63738728_thumbnail

Salt Potatoes and Plates tie, 3-3, as Sunday’s game completed after seven innings because of rain; Golden Fork stays in Syracuse | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 29m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!

Come chat with us and other SportSpyder fans on our Discord Channel.
Film Room
63738544_thumbnail

CG: WSH@NYM - 8/29/21 | 08/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 41m

Condensed Game: Javier Báez's home run helps lift Mets over Nats, 9-4

Bleacher Report
63738455_thumbnail

Javier Baez: Mets' Thumbs Down Celebration is to Boo Fans When Team Has Success

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 49m

Javier Baez is finding life outside the Friendly Confines significantly more hostile these days.&nbsp; Since the Chicago Cubs traded him to the New York Mets...

NBC Sports
63738275_thumbnail

Report: Mets’ Syndergaard tests positive for COVID-19

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

The positive test marks another hindrance in Syndergaard's recovery from Tommy John surgery.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets