Javier Baez says Mets' thumbs-down celebration is response to fans booing team
by: Sporting News — Sporting News 45m
Baez said that because the team is booed when it struggles, the fans are going to get booed when the team has success.
Mets, Javier Baez making colossal mistake waging war with fans
by: Ian O'Connor — New York Post 5s
After crushing a 444-foot home run Sunday in his team’s 9-4 victory over the Nationals, Javier Baez swung his heavy lumber on a most improbable target
Press release: Statement from Mets President Sandy Alderson
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
In a post-game press conference today, Javy Báez stated that his “thumbs down” gesture during the game was a message to fans who recently have booed him and other players for poor performance. These comments, and any gestures by him or other players...
Rockies beat Dodgers 5-0 behind Antonio Senzatela | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 55m
(AP) -- Antonio Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 on Sunday, taking two of three from the defend
After win, crybaby Mets reveal their secret: They’ve declared war on their fans - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 1h
Javier Baez says unfaithful fans will get "booed" by players when New York wins.
Mets Players Give Resounding Thumbs Down to Booing Mets Fans
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 1h
It's war!Well, that might be a bit strong, but several Mets players, tired of the booing from the Mets faithful, have decided to fight back. In an unusual display of disdain by players against
The Mets have decided to go to war with us fans #Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Well this was unexpected. I am so shocked I don’t even know what to say. If the Mets don’t like US, why should we bother supporting them? Javy Baez on the thumbs down sign Mets player…
Báez, Mets on fans' boos: 'It just feels bad'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- The Mets have a message to their fans: Please stop booing. For five months, the Mets have scuffled and underachieved, most recently dropping 12 1/2 games in the standings during the first 27 days of August. Through it all, fans at Citi...
