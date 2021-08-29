Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
63740534_thumbnail

Mets, Javier Baez making colossal mistake waging war with fans

by: Ian O'Connor New York Post 4m

After crushing a 444-foot home run Sunday in his team’s 9-4 victory over the Nationals, Javier Baez swung his heavy lumber on a most improbable target

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Press release: Statement from Mets President Sandy Alderson

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

In a post-game press conference today, Javy Báez stated that his “thumbs down” gesture during the game was a message to fans who recently have booed him and other players for poor performance. These comments, and any gestures by him or other players...

Sporting News
63739973_thumbnail

Javier Baez says Mets' thumbs-down celebration is response to fans booing team

by: Sporting News Sporting News 48m

Baez said that because the team is booed when it struggles, the fans are going to get booed when the team has success.

nj.com
63739460_thumbnail

After win, crybaby Mets reveal their secret: They’ve declared war on their fans - nj.com

by: The Associated Press | NJ.com 1h

Javier Baez says unfaithful fans will get "booed" by players when New York wins.

Mets Merized
63739547_thumbnail

Mets Players Give Resounding Thumbs Down to Booing Mets Fans

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 1h

It's war!Well, that might be a bit strong, but several Mets players, tired of the booing from the Mets faithful, have decided to fight back. In an unusual display of disdain by players against

The Mets Police
63739537_thumbnail

The Mets have decided to go to war with us fans #Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Well this was unexpected.  I am so shocked I don’t even know what to say.  If the Mets don’t like US, why should we bother supporting them? Javy Baez on the thumbs down sign Mets player…

MLB: Mets.com
63739461_thumbnail

Báez, Mets on fans' boos: 'It just feels bad'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- The Mets have a message to their fans: Please stop booing. For five months, the Mets have scuffled and underachieved, most recently dropping 12 1/2 games in the standings during the first 27 days of August. Through it all, fans at Citi...

