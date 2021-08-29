New York Mets
Mets: will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional….
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The Mets have issued a statement. It reads…. In a post-game press conference today, Javy Baez stated that his “thumbs down” gesture during the game was a message to fans who recently have bo…
Sandy Alderson plans to stop Mets from using ‘thumbs down’ gesture
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 15m
New York Mets president Sandy Alderson vowed to stop Javier Baez and the rest of the team from responding to fans with a thumbs down gesture.
LEADING OFF: Báez, Mets barb home fans, anger team president
by: AP — USA Today 25m
Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates get a day to cool off after the derogatory gestures they directed toward...
Mets’ president Sandy Alderson calls Javier Báez’s thumbs-down gesture in response to boos “totally unacceptable”
by: Andrew Bucholtz — The Comeback 59m
Javier Báez said the thumbs-down gestures were in response to boos. Mets' president Sandy Alderson called that "totally unacceptable."
Sandy Alderson slams Mets players’ ‘thumb’ war with fans: ‘Will not be tolerated’
by: Matt Craig — New York Post 1h
Mets president Sandy Alderson called the team’s thumbs-down gesture displayed during Sunday’s 9-4 win over the Nationals “totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
Meet the Mess: Javier Báez blasts fans, Sandy Alderson blasts Báez
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 1h
Meet the Mess: Javier Báez blasts fans, Sandy Alderson blasts Báez first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mets’ Sandy Alderson promises to deliver message to whiny players on Monday - nj.com
by: NJ.com Staff | staffbyline@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
GM says negative gestures at fans :are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
Sandy Alderson Decided To Make A Statement About #ThumbsDownGate And Called Out The Players For Some Godforsaken Reason | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 1h
For people that don't feel like clicking to read a statement on fucking MEDIUM, this is pretty much what it saidFor those that actually want to read it:Ahhhh Sandy, falling into the mistakes of his ol...
PRESS RELEASE: STATEMENT FROM METS PRESIDENT SANDY ALDERSON
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
STATEMENT FROM METS PRESIDENT SANDY ALDERSON In a post-game press conference today, Javy Baez stated that his "thumbs down" gesture during...
Tweets
-
Javier Baez says the Mets are using their thumbs-down celebration as a message to their fans. 😬 https://t.co/eDMZKY78zZNewspaper / Magazine
-
Mets under Steve Cohen were supposed to be fun but they’ve somehow become more unlikable.Javy Baez on the thumbs down sign Mets players have been flashing to the crowd after their hits: "When we don't get success, we're going to get booed. So they [the fans] are going to get booed when we get success." https://t.co/n2jjMCIXIUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @emmabaccellieri: Upon further reflection what's really amazing to me is that the Mets *already had a statement* to use in the event of wanting to apologize for gestures made toward the crowd (Mr. Met flips off a fan, 2017), and they just made a new, worse, more dramatic statementTV / Radio Network
-
RT @RyanFieldABC: The Back Page.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @LennyDykstra: What the **** is wrong with these #Mets players?!?! You gotta be **** kidding me! I might even need to do a video on this one?!? https://t.co/HTFsrih9r9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Only Mets fans could find a way to hate on Javy's heart and passion. Y'all don't deserve him. https://t.co/KaJyDdCd9SBeat Writer / Columnist
