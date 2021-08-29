Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
New York Mets

Sandy Alderson slams Mets players’ ‘thumb’ war with fans: ‘Will not be tolerated’

by: Matt Craig New York Post 1h

Mets president Sandy Alderson called the team’s thumbs-down gesture displayed during Sunday’s 9-4 win over the Nationals “totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Larry Brown Sports
63737677_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson plans to stop Mets from using ‘thumbs down’ gesture

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 16m

New York Mets president Sandy Alderson vowed to stop Javier Baez and the rest of the team from responding to fans with a thumbs down gesture.

USA Today
63741711_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Báez, Mets barb home fans, anger team president

by: AP USA Today 26m

Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates get a day to cool off after the derogatory gestures they directed toward...

The Comeback
63741260_thumbnail

Mets’ president Sandy Alderson calls Javier Báez’s thumbs-down gesture in response to boos “totally unacceptable”

by: Andrew Bucholtz The Comeback 1h

Javier Báez said the thumbs-down gestures were in response to boos. Mets' president Sandy Alderson called that "totally unacceptable."

Elite Sports NY
63741229_thumbnail

Meet the Mess: Javier Báez blasts fans, Sandy Alderson blasts Báez

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 1h

Meet the Mess: Javier Báez blasts fans, Sandy Alderson blasts Báez first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

nj.com
58871335_thumbnail

Mets’ Sandy Alderson promises to deliver message to whiny players on Monday - nj.com

by: NJ.com Staff | staffbyline@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

GM says negative gestures at fans :are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Barstool Sports
63741210_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson Decided To Make A Statement About #ThumbsDownGate And Called Out The Players For Some Godforsaken Reason | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 1h

For people that don't feel like clicking to read a statement on fucking MEDIUM, this is pretty much what it saidFor those that actually want to read it:Ahhhh Sandy, falling into the mistakes of his ol...

Mack's Mets
63741209_thumbnail

PRESS RELEASE: STATEMENT FROM METS PRESIDENT SANDY ALDERSON

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  STATEMENT FROM METS PRESIDENT SANDY ALDERSON In a post-game press conference today, Javy Baez stated that his "thumbs down" gesture during...

