Mets Give Their Fans a Thumbs-Down During Win

Mike Piazza: “Getting booed is not fun. And you can do one of two things: You can rebel and let it defeat you, or you can focus and let it motivate you." Johan Santana: “…but they’re also going to let you know when you’re doing bad. If you understand that, (you will) be fine.”

Tim Healey Francisco Lindor came to the Mets in a high-profile trade, instantly becoming a face of the franchise. The expectations are high, and the money might follow. So, what is that like? Let's ask Keith Hernandez, Mike Piazza and Johan Santana. Story: https://t.co/1bcgxpuTrK