Monday Mets: We’re Better Than This
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 29m
Things have gone from unfortunate to ugly to ludicrous in Queens, and it’s sad. Was this really necessary? I’ve been thinking of using the “We’re Better Than This” hea…
Mets President Slams Players For 'Totally Unacceptable' Behavior Toward Fans
by: ed-mazza — The Huffington Post 41m
Javy Baez said the players were retaliating for boos from the home crowd.
Mets vs. the Fans, Jets Preview With Damien Woody
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 3h
Plus, NFL futures with Cousin Sal and what’s next for the Yankees
MLB roundup: Ian Anderson fuels Braves in rout of Giants - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 3h
Ian Anderson returned from the injured list to throw 5 2/3 strong innings as the Atlanta Braves cruised to a 9-0 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon in a battle of first-place clubs. Anderson (6-5) had not pitched...
Mets Give Their Fans a Thumbs-Down During Win
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 4h
Showing off their sensitivity, Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez and Kevin Pillar celebrated a win by making thumbs-down gestures at the fans who had previously booed them.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Monday 8/30/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friend...
Mets Players Hilariously Embarrass Themselves By Booing Fans
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
Finally, the New York Mets won a game in easy fashion. For that matter, they finally won two games in a row for just the second time this month. Naturally, the Mets being the Mets, they found a way…
Steve Cohen weighs in on Mets’ ‘thumbs-down’ gestures
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 5h
Steve Cohen appears to be yearning for the simpler days of his Mets ownership.
The final back page: Fight with fans one Mets can't win https://t.co/lf5WHlufGZBlogger / Podcaster
RT @BravesGasm: Booing to protest the fans in this situation is like protesting speeding tickets by driving even fasterBlogger / Podcaster
— ON AIR — Javy Baez: Mets giving fans thumbs-down? John Harbaugh to blame for Ravens injury? Tony Romo HOF odds? Did Brian Flores end Deshaun Watson to Dolphins trade talk? Ben Maller Show is LIVE and local on FOX till 6am ET. LISTEN: https://t.co/KPqjZ7CZyIBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PeterBotte: The Mets wanted to start the thumbs down thing a few weeks ago, it’s just that they hardly ever got on base during that time.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @usatodaysports: Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was scheduled to make his second rehab start on Sunday but was pulled from the outing after testing positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/zmSZlcZhav https://t.co/zmSZlcZhavTV / Radio Personality
RT @TeamThirstTrap: Mets had their best performance offensively in nearly 6 weeks but they managed to completely overshadow it.Blogger / Podcaster
