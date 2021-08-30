New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen reacts to ‘thumbs down’ controversy surrounding his team with late night tweet - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen shared his two cents on the “thumbs down” controversy swirling around his team on Sunday night.
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 8/30/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10m
Good Morning. Born Today Tug McGraw . Happy Birthday to Marlon Byrd . and Sean Reid-Foley . Mets win while g...
NY Mets: Javier Baez, teammates deserved the boos they received
by: Matthew Cacace — Fansided: Rising Apple 27m
Following the New York Mets Sunday afternoon win and a series victory against the division rival Washington Nationals, Javier Baez had some interesting wor...
Javier Baez: Mets’ thumbs-down move is response to unhappy fans
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 1h
The New York Mets' new celebration looks a bit counterintuitive.
Monday Mets: We’re Better Than This
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 2h
Things have gone from unfortunate to ugly to ludicrous in Queens, and it’s sad. Was this really necessary? I’ve been thinking of using the “We’re Better Than This” hea…
Mets President Slams Players For 'Totally Unacceptable' Behavior Toward Fans
by: ed-mazza — The Huffington Post 2h
Javy Baez said the players were retaliating for boos from the home crowd.
Mets vs. the Fans, Jets Preview With Damien Woody
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 4h
Plus, NFL futures with Cousin Sal and what’s next for the Yankees
MLB roundup: Ian Anderson fuels Braves in rout of Giants - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 4h
Ian Anderson returned from the injured list to throw 5 2/3 strong innings as the Atlanta Braves cruised to a 9-0 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon in a battle of first-place clubs. Anderson (6-5) had not pitched...
you aren't wrong, but perform or get booed is cynical and won't lead to success or players wanting to be here.@MikeSilvaMedia Bottom line is the reason Conforto is miserable bec he stinks in a walk year and just lost generational money. That is on him. Not the fans. This whole mets team seems too woke to thrive in NY. This game is hard. Perform or you get boood. It has always been that way.Blogger / Podcaster
-
By the way... Mets fans are so sophisticated they nearly booed Mike Piazza out of town when he was hitting well over .300 in 1998... lets not act like this fan base hasn't been childish for 25+ years.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @paulloduca16: Beaz needs to grow a pair. If you get booooooooooood in nyc you deserve it….because when you deliver you’re a god. That’s facts.Blogger / Podcaster
-
How about just shut up... losing is bad enough. The booing is childish.@phins48 @MikeSilvaMedia ?? There’s always gonna be fans in the stands. How do they show disappointment? What tf you talking aboutBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @IamTrevorMay: To anyone over the years that wanted to grab an autograph and I didn’t get to you, or said hello and didn’t get a response, I’m sorry. Sometimes I won’t have energy, or will be in a hurry, but know I appreciate you none the less. Ill be better in the future. ✌️Blogger / Podcaster
-
This has been a problem with this fan base since 2007, it's old and tiresome. Winning won't change it because they threw a tantrum after 2006, nearly a perfect season.@phins48 @MikeSilvaMedia And I’m telling you as long as fans are in the stadium, booing will happen. You act like it’s just those specific fans in the crowd that boos. Fans boo. This isn’t new. It’s not a Mets thing. It’s the history of pro sportsBlogger / Podcaster
