New York Mets

WFAN
Howie Rose to step away from Mets booth due to medical issue

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 4m

WCBS 880 Mets play-by-play voice Howie Rose Tweeted on Monday that Wednesday’s Mets-Marlins game will be his last of 2021, as he is stepping away for the remainder of the season to take care of a medical issue.

New York Post
Howie Rose to miss rest of Mets season with medical issue

by: Andrew Marchand New York Post 25s

Rose, 67, has been in and out of the broadcast booth all year dealing with the medical issue.

Mets Merized
Why Mets’ Thumbs Down Celebration Obviously Misses The Mark

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 2m

August has been so bad for the New York Mets that even when they win a baseball game -- which has been few and far between recently -- it feels like they lost.Case in point was this past weeke

Mets 360
On Rich Hill’s value to the club and place in the rotation

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 6m

All arguments about how wins dont matter for SP aside, its tough to balance the first two numbers with the last one. The Mets are 2-4 in Hills six starts for the club.

Newsday
Wednesday is Howie Rose's last Mets radio broadcast this season | Newsday

by: Neil Best Newsday 9m

Mets radio announcer Howe Rose will miss the rest of the season after working Wednesday’s game against the Marlins, he announced on Twitter on Monday morning. "Some of you may know that I’ve been deal

Pitcher List
SP Matchups & Streamer Rankings - 8/30 & 8/31 - Pitcher List

by: www.Facebook.com/PitcherList Pitcher List 14m

Nick Pollack ranks the starting pitcher streamers for today & tomorrow.

The Apple

Simply Amazin' Ep. 123: Rule of Thumbs

by: The Apple The Apple 21m

Two straight wins? In this economy?

nj.com
Mets broadcaster Howie Rose taking medical leave of absence for remainder of 2021 season - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 23m

New York Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose announced he will be taking a medical leave of absence for the remainder of the 2021 season.

