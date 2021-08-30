New York Mets
Lunch Time Links 8/30/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 41m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Base...
The Mets Are Back To Dysfunction – Alderson Must Nip It In The Bud Now
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3m
The Mets are not only losing games at a regular pace but they are losing grace with their fanbase, and Javier Baez is the eye of the storm.
Mets radio voice Howie Rose taking leave for medical issue - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 29m
A medical issue has forced Howie Rose to prematurely put his Mets season in the books.
Colts owner Jim Irsay calls out Mets, Javier Baez for thumbs-down celebration
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 32m
It's an interesting point from Irsay, and Mets fans have every right to be frustrated with their beloved team.
NY Mets: The only 5 players to keep, the rest can go
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 35m
The 2021 New York Mets have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch in a long history of frustrating teams. It's hard to remember a year where play...
New York Mets owner: Players ‘hit third rail’ with gestures against fans
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 36m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen said Monday that his protesting players who gave the crowd thumbs down over the weekend "hit the third rail by messing with
Mets owner Steve Cohen reacts to players calling out fans; Marcus Stroman calls controversy 'fake bull----' - CBSSports.com
by: Shanna McCarriston — CBS Sports 39m
Cohen said Mets players 'hit the third rail by messing with fans'
Live Box Score - FCL Mets Vs. FCL Nationals - 8/30/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 41m
The Florida Complex League Mets are home to play the Florida Complex League Nationals. You can follow...
Mets’ owner Steve Cohen: Player ‘hit the third rail’ with thumbs-down at fans, ‘it is unacceptable’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 42m
New York Mets' owner Steve Cohen gave his opinion about the latest controversy surrounding his players: a spat with their own fans
Tweets
RT @SheaUpperDeck: It's more than frustration, it's basically what "we" do. It's a permanent part of Mets culture, they are always going to boo. Always. And Lindor is not following Javy, he does not like the booing either. None of them do. https://t.co/JVun52jLenBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Coopz22: You know what I love? When men who get paid millions of dollars complain that fans are too mean when they literally have to succeed 1/3 of the time. Play better, don’t get booedBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Joey_Paints: You messed with the wrong fan base. @javy23baez #boo If you new anything about us it’s how supportive we Mets fans are - win or lose. You spoiled a great game today with your comment. And maybe even more than that. - #mets #javybaez #thinkbeforeyouspeak #lgm @StevenACohen2 https://t.co/UnPY7CK2h0Blogger / Podcaster
Remember the writer at the @TheAthletic who wrote today’s piece was gaslighting #Mets fans over their COVID press release yesterday….if you don’t see how the media is creating a wedge and using you - the fans - as a tool for their clickbait BS I don’t know what to tell you.Why would you call COVID-19 a “non baseball related injury”? #lolMetsBlogger / Podcaster
Where is Mets “Captain” Pete Alonso in all this? (Boogate) https://t.co/r4xYoObXF1Blogger / Podcaster
Which August homer was more clutch? @NB_Baseball wants to know. 👇 #WeGotNow @NewBalanceOfficial Team Account
