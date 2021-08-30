New York Mets
The Mets Are Back To Dysfunction – Alderson Must Nip It In The Bud Now
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets are not only losing games at a regular pace but they are losing grace with their fanbase, and Javier Baez is the eye of the storm.
Javi Baez's thumbs vs. Mets fans latest Amazin scandal - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 14m
Only the Mets would be caught in controversy over a thumbs down.
Emergency We Gotta Believe: #ThumbsDownGate Recap And Reaction With Fan Phone Calls | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 27m
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN/SUBSCRIBE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCASTING SITE"The Mets have won their last 2 games and the offense has finally showed up! They may be turning it on late, but at least there's still s...
Salvador Perez is Crushing Baseballs Like Never Before
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 52m
In which Tommy John surgery apparently turned Salvador Perez into Mike Piazza 2.0.
Tylor Megill Bounces Back In Start Against Washington
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 1h
Tylor Megill looked strong on Sunday, collecting his second win of the season. He threw five innings, giving up just two earned runs on one hit while walking three and striking out five. He threw
Where is Mets “Captain” Pete Alonso in all this? (Boogate)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
So over the past few years I have seen some of you suggest Pete Alonso for captain, a notion I completely dismiss. (#LGM) If this team ever needed a leader it is today. Where is Captain Pete to te…
Colts owner Jim Irsay calls out Mets, Javier Baez for thumbs-down celebration
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
It's an interesting point from Irsay, and Mets fans have every right to be frustrated with their beloved team.
NY Mets: The only 5 players to keep, the rest can go
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The 2021 New York Mets have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch in a long history of frustrating teams. It's hard to remember a year where play...
Tweets
You got @JerryRecco and @Sal_Licata on @WFANMornings this week - and they had a doozy of a convo today about Javy Baez, thumbs down gestures, and the Mets - who are 9-20 since Baez arrived.TV / Radio Network
#Mets release a pair of veterans who'd been on minor league deals: https://t.co/3RjWu4nZea https://t.co/A0dhsHlBSoBlogger / Podcaster
Unfortunately @StevenACohen2 the media gaslighting will continue…. They didn’t tell you that part when you bought the team…Steve Cohen has weighed in on the thumbs down celebration and the comments made by Javier Báez yesterday. He added: "Hopefully, this is a teaching moment and they will learn from this.” https://t.co/RR8vOyfsL3 https://t.co/HFttAOkZItBlogger / Podcaster
RT @GaryPurpura: @AMBS_Kernan @Mets AMBS hits the nail on the head. . . AGAIN.Blog / Website
RT @SNYtv: "I have a feeling the next time we see Khalil Lee in the majors, he's going to look a lot different than he did in his first cup of coffee" @PSLToFlushing and @Jacob_Resnick look at @lilswingman24's future on Mets Prospective! FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/d0g1Y2E7kB ➡️ @Verizon https://t.co/pK2IMZzbu5Beat Writer / Columnist
It was some show today. @jquadddddd @DarrenJMeenanOABT S5 E27: Mets Players Hit The Third Rail | RT FOR A CHANCE AT A FREE KOOSMAN BOBBLEHEAD | @orangebluething @darrenjmeenan @jquadddddd https://t.co/dKxt1xFz4FSuper Fan
