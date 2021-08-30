New York Mets
LOOK: Craig Carton and Mets' Trevor May chat 'thumbs down'
by: Carton & Roberts — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Mets reliever Trevor May took to Twitter to respond to WFAN’s Craig Carton - whom he is friendly with - when Craig was tagged in a video showing May doing the ‘thumbs down’ gesture on Sunday.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Francisco Lindor all smiles at US Open amid Mets’ ‘thumbs-down’ fiasco
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 32s
The Mets’ “thumbs-down” fiasco doesn’t seem to be bothering Francisco Lindor too much.
Mets' Francisco Lindor gives 'thumbs-up' amid celebration controversy
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 11m
Lindor had some positive interactions with fans at the U.S. Open Monday after Mets players admitted Sunday that their "thumbs-down" celebration was a reaction to being booed by fans amid the team's run of disappointing play.
After thumbs-down episode, how will Citi Field fans react when Mets take the field on Tuesday? | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 14m
Suddenly, a late-August weekday afternoon game between two losing teams is one of the most interesting Mets moments of the season. They will have to face their home fans — twice — on Tuesday during a
Verducci: Javy Bàez and Francisco Lindor "Thumbs-Down" Mets Fans, but Their Respective Slumps Are the Real Problem
by: Tom Verducci — Sports Illustrated 43m
SI's Tom Verducci weighs-in on the controversies surrounding Lindor and Baez booing and giving Mets fans the "thumbs-down" sign on Sunday.
Can Steve Cohen get through to Francisco Lindor? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 58m
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and John Harper discuss next steps for Francisco Lindor in the wake of the "thumbs down" con...
Javier Baez, New York Mets are tearing the fabric of player-fan compatibility
by: Robbie Stratakos — Sportsnaut 1h
Javier Baez and the New York Mets have put themselves in a unique and multifaceted predicament. During the team’s Sunday afternoon victory over the Washington
Samson: Why Mets players shouldn't have revealed the meaning behind thumbs down gesture - CBSSports.com
by: Nothing Personal with David Samson — CBS Sports 2h
Samson says players need to just drown out hate, not retaliate
