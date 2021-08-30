Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
New York Post

Mets fans have varied takes on players’ ‘thumbs-down’ message

by: Mike Puma New York Post 38m

Whether it was the message or anticipated fallout from it, Mets fans had a difficult time digesting Javier Baez’s shot directed toward the Citi Field faithful.

Daily News
Thumbs down to Sandy Alderson's handling of Mets players - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 2h

Unnecessarily making a huge mess worse isn’t strictly confined to the Wilpons, as it turns out.

Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor gives 'thumbs-up' amid celebration controversy

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 3h

Lindor had some positive interactions with fans at the U.S. Open Monday after Mets players admitted Sunday that their "thumbs-down" celebration was a reaction to being booed by fans amid the team's run of disappointing play. 

Newsday
After thumbs-down episode, how will Citi Field fans react when Mets take the field on Tuesday? | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

Suddenly, a late-August weekday afternoon game between two losing teams is one of the most interesting Mets moments of the season. They will have to face their home fans — twice — on Tuesday during a

Sports Illustrated
Verducci: Javy Bàez and Francisco Lindor "Thumbs-Down" Mets Fans, but Their Respective Slumps Are the Real Problem

by: Tom Verducci Sports Illustrated 4h

SI's Tom Verducci weighs-in on the controversies surrounding Lindor and Baez booing and giving Mets fans the "thumbs-down" sign on Sunday.

SNY Mets

Can Steve Cohen get through to Francisco Lindor? | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4h

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and John Harper discuss next steps for Francisco Lindor in the wake of the "thumbs down" con...

WFAN
LOOK: Craig Carton and Mets' Trevor May chat 'thumbs down'

by: Carton & Roberts Radio.com: WFAN 4h

Mets reliever Trevor May took to Twitter to respond to WFAN’s Craig Carton - whom he is friendly with - when Craig was tagged in a video showing May doing the ‘thumbs down’ gesture on Sunday.

Sportsnaut
Javier Baez, New York Mets are tearing the fabric of player-fan compatibility

by: Robbie Stratakos Sportsnaut 4h

Javier Baez and the New York Mets have put themselves in a unique and multifaceted predicament. During the team’s Sunday afternoon victory over the Washington

