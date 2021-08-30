New York Mets
Mets fans have varied takes on players’ ‘thumbs-down’ message
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 38m
Whether it was the message or anticipated fallout from it, Mets fans had a difficult time digesting Javier Baez’s shot directed toward the Citi Field faithful.
Thumbs down to Sandy Alderson's handling of Mets players - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 2h
Unnecessarily making a huge mess worse isn’t strictly confined to the Wilpons, as it turns out.
Mets' Francisco Lindor gives 'thumbs-up' amid celebration controversy
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3h
Lindor had some positive interactions with fans at the U.S. Open Monday after Mets players admitted Sunday that their "thumbs-down" celebration was a reaction to being booed by fans amid the team's run of disappointing play.
After thumbs-down episode, how will Citi Field fans react when Mets take the field on Tuesday? | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
Suddenly, a late-August weekday afternoon game between two losing teams is one of the most interesting Mets moments of the season. They will have to face their home fans — twice — on Tuesday during a
Verducci: Javy Bàez and Francisco Lindor "Thumbs-Down" Mets Fans, but Their Respective Slumps Are the Real Problem
by: Tom Verducci — Sports Illustrated 4h
SI's Tom Verducci weighs-in on the controversies surrounding Lindor and Baez booing and giving Mets fans the "thumbs-down" sign on Sunday.
Can Steve Cohen get through to Francisco Lindor? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and John Harper discuss next steps for Francisco Lindor in the wake of the "thumbs down" con...
LOOK: Craig Carton and Mets' Trevor May chat 'thumbs down'
by: Carton & Roberts — Radio.com: WFAN 4h
Mets reliever Trevor May took to Twitter to respond to WFAN’s Craig Carton - whom he is friendly with - when Craig was tagged in a video showing May doing the ‘thumbs down’ gesture on Sunday.
Javier Baez, New York Mets are tearing the fabric of player-fan compatibility
by: Robbie Stratakos — Sportsnaut 4h
Javier Baez and the New York Mets have put themselves in a unique and multifaceted predicament. During the team’s Sunday afternoon victory over the Washington
he really didn't have oneBaez ruined his relationship with Mets fans. Yes or no?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @PopCulture_Pros: The Put it in the Books Show! S4 E23 - Baez inserts foot in mouth? on Pop Culture Pros - https://t.co/7kZlC6kGiG @Mets #Mets #PiitB https://t.co/V6ckKjjEwABeat Writer / Columnist
RT @barbrn17: Regenerate and regroup‼️. You’re starting a new winning streak‼️ #LGM⚾️⚾️💙🧡 https://t.co/M9WLEoi1t0Blogger / Podcaster
The @nypost has a @Joelsherman1 problem!!!https://t.co/g4V4I7OPFp The #Mets don’t have a Javy Baez issue. They have a Francisco Lindor issue.Blogger / Podcaster
David Wright makes an incredible bare handed catch, 2005 https://t.co/QM7Gqocz8SBlogger / Podcaster
