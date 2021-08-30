New York Mets
LEADING OFF: Báez, Lindor set to hear from frustrated fans | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 30m
A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:___THUMBS DOWNMets fans get their say after it was revealed stars Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez were among the New York players making deroga
Mets fans have varied takes on players’ ‘thumbs-down’ message
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Whether it was the message or anticipated fallout from it, Mets fans had a difficult time digesting Javier Baez’s shot directed toward the Citi Field faithful.
Thumbs down to Sandy Alderson's handling of Mets players - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 4h
Unnecessarily making a huge mess worse isn’t strictly confined to the Wilpons, as it turns out.
Mets' Francisco Lindor gives 'thumbs-up' amid celebration controversy
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 5h
Lindor had some positive interactions with fans at the U.S. Open Monday after Mets players admitted Sunday that their "thumbs-down" celebration was a reaction to being booed by fans amid the team's run of disappointing play.
Verducci: Javy Bàez and Francisco Lindor "Thumbs-Down" Mets Fans, but Their Respective Slumps Are the Real Problem
by: Tom Verducci — Sports Illustrated 5h
SI's Tom Verducci weighs-in on the controversies surrounding Lindor and Baez booing and giving Mets fans the "thumbs-down" sign on Sunday.
Can Steve Cohen get through to Francisco Lindor? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and John Harper discuss next steps for Francisco Lindor in the wake of the "thumbs down" con...
LOOK: Craig Carton and Mets' Trevor May chat 'thumbs down'
by: Carton & Roberts — Radio.com: WFAN 6h
Mets reliever Trevor May took to Twitter to respond to WFAN’s Craig Carton - whom he is friendly with - when Craig was tagged in a video showing May doing the ‘thumbs down’ gesture on Sunday.
Javier Baez, New York Mets are tearing the fabric of player-fan compatibility
by: Robbie Stratakos — Sportsnaut 6h
Javier Baez and the New York Mets have put themselves in a unique and multifaceted predicament. During the team’s Sunday afternoon victory over the Washington
Hey #MetsTwitter family and friends. 20 years ago I was fortunate enough to help raise over $400k through yahoo auctions and T-shirt sales. 20 years later I want to try and do even more @KatchAstoria and @AmazinButTrue will team up to host an event on 9/10 https://t.co/R8TaUz4sNyTV / Radio Personality
RT @ftrstarsseries: 3 games in the MLB stadium. Night games. Clubhouses for the players. Limited edition Gear no other event gets. Biggest sports city in the World. The @nb_baseball @P15Sports @ftrstarsseries checks the boxes as the Main Event touches down @citifield, home of the @mets #WeGotNow https://t.co/byL941FOlWMinors
RT @FrankieRestagno: @SubwayToShea Cant wait!!!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @NYPost_Mets: Former Mets hitting coach Chili Davis had this to say today about the Citi Field booing: “The fans don’t want to watch slop. (The fans) were told in the offseason that the team is going to win, and if they are not winning New Yorkers are going to voice their opinions.”Blogger / Podcaster
