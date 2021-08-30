Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Sandy Alderson Upset Javier Báez Better At Mocking Mets Fans

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 42m

Javier Báez admitted the thumbs down gesture was booing the fans. Essentially, if fans will boo poor performances, they’ll boo the fans when they succeed. This led to Steve Cohen and Sandy Al…

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Tuesday 8/31/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 39m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friend...

Newsday
Harper homers, Phillies beat Nats 7-4 for 4th straight win | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 Monday night to stretch their winning streak to four games.Brad Miller also went deep

Big League Stew
Mets’ reprimand is a willful misunderstanding of fans’ role in the game

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h

Athletes should feel empowered to express the emotional toll of public pressure. But hearing some boos from passionate fans is simply part of being a professional baseball player.

New York Post
Mets fans have varied takes on players’ ‘thumbs-down’ message

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

Whether it was the message or anticipated fallout from it, Mets fans had a difficult time digesting Javier Baez’s shot directed toward the Citi Field faithful.

Daily News
Thumbs down to Sandy Alderson's handling of Mets players - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 5h

Unnecessarily making a huge mess worse isn’t strictly confined to the Wilpons, as it turns out.

Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor gives 'thumbs-up' amid celebration controversy

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 6h

Lindor had some positive interactions with fans at the U.S. Open Monday after Mets players admitted Sunday that their "thumbs-down" celebration was a reaction to being booed by fans amid the team's run of disappointing play. 

Sports Illustrated
Verducci: Javy Bàez and Francisco Lindor "Thumbs-Down" Mets Fans, but Their Respective Slumps Are the Real Problem

by: Tom Verducci Sports Illustrated 7h

SI's Tom Verducci weighs-in on the controversies surrounding Lindor and Baez booing and giving Mets fans the "thumbs-down" sign on Sunday.

