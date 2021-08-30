New York Mets
Sandy Alderson Upset Javier Báez Better At Mocking Mets Fans
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 42m
Javier Báez admitted the thumbs down gesture was booing the fans. Essentially, if fans will boo poor performances, they’ll boo the fans when they succeed. This led to Steve Cohen and Sandy Al…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Tuesday 8/31/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 39m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friend...
Harper homers, Phillies beat Nats 7-4 for 4th straight win | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Bryce Harper homered in the first inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 Monday night to stretch their winning streak to four games.Brad Miller also went deep
Mets’ reprimand is a willful misunderstanding of fans’ role in the game
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
Athletes should feel empowered to express the emotional toll of public pressure. But hearing some boos from passionate fans is simply part of being a professional baseball player.
Mets fans have varied takes on players’ ‘thumbs-down’ message
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
Whether it was the message or anticipated fallout from it, Mets fans had a difficult time digesting Javier Baez’s shot directed toward the Citi Field faithful.
Thumbs down to Sandy Alderson's handling of Mets players - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 5h
Unnecessarily making a huge mess worse isn’t strictly confined to the Wilpons, as it turns out.
Mets' Francisco Lindor gives 'thumbs-up' amid celebration controversy
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 6h
Lindor had some positive interactions with fans at the U.S. Open Monday after Mets players admitted Sunday that their "thumbs-down" celebration was a reaction to being booed by fans amid the team's run of disappointing play.
Verducci: Javy Bàez and Francisco Lindor "Thumbs-Down" Mets Fans, but Their Respective Slumps Are the Real Problem
by: Tom Verducci — Sports Illustrated 7h
SI's Tom Verducci weighs-in on the controversies surrounding Lindor and Baez booing and giving Mets fans the "thumbs-down" sign on Sunday.
RT @stephapstein: Be nice to the Mets! Ballplayers like to talk about how if you succeed one out of three times you’re a Hall of Famer. Well, the Mets succeed almost one out of two times! Prepare the bunting in Cooperstown! https://t.co/JosMYqt2NHBeat Writer / Columnist
We are miserable bc the Mets always implodeThe best thing about the Mets imploding is watching their miserable fans lose their minds.Super Fan
.@mookiebetts bobblehead night wouldn't be complete without a first pitch by his mom and a homer by Mookie!Official Team Account
